Cleveland, OH

Shore News Network

$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000.   Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
austinnews.net

USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
EUCLID, OH
newsnet5

Travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines as more flights canceled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday

CLEVELAND — Major travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines. After a rough week of countless cancellations and delays, travelers and federal officials are demanding answers. As of Thursday morning, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reported more than a dozen arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled. This includes flights for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio collect more than $22 million in criminal, civil cases in fiscal year 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Lazuka paid nearly $1.5 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February. Lazuka, of Gates Mills, had been asked to help a person recover a large amount of cryptocurrency that had been inherited. Instead of retrieving it for the beneficiary, Lazuka transferred the cryptocurrency to his own accounts. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Barberton Herald newspaper closes after 100 years

BARBERTON, Ohio – The Barberton Herald published its last newspaper on Thursday, after serving the Barberton and Norton communities for a century, the publication announced Wednesday. In a statement on the publication’s website titled “Goodbye and Thank You,” Herald Publisher Cheryl Vespoint cited a decrease in the paper’s advertising...
BARBERTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

