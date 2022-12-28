Read full article on original website
$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH – A Richmond Heights man won $25,000 this week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5. Harshil Patel of Richmond Heights won $25,000. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Patel will receive $18,000. Coventry Food Market, located at 2780 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, sold the winning ticket. Pick 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week at 12:29 pm and 7:29 pm. The post $25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Richmond Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
Beer stories of 2022: From closures to awards, our favorites and more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Another year is in the books for craft breweries in Northeast Ohio. From anniversaries to awards, closures and cuts, there was a lot going on. This is the eighth consecutive year we have looked back at the area’s biggest and most interesting beer stories; we have links to our previous ones at the end.
Movie mecca The Last Moving Picture Company sells Hollywood magic from base in Kirtland
KIRTLAND, Ohio - As the movie award season lights up and the red carpets roll out, film lovers don’t have to travel all the way to California to experience spectacular Hollywood magic. In Kirtland, inside a nondescript building on Route 306, resides what is purported to be the largest...
austinnews.net
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
newsnet5
Travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines as more flights canceled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday
CLEVELAND — Major travel troubles continue for Southwest Airlines. After a rough week of countless cancellations and delays, travelers and federal officials are demanding answers. As of Thursday morning, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reported more than a dozen arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled. This includes flights for...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on 2022 and what next year will bring
Just days shy of one year in office, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently sat down to talk with News 5 anchor Rob Powers about the highs and lows in City Hall so far.
Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City
An ambitious menu and world-class design await at Intro
Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio collect more than $22 million in criminal, civil cases in fiscal year 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Lazuka paid nearly $1.5 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February. Lazuka, of Gates Mills, had been asked to help a person recover a large amount of cryptocurrency that had been inherited. Instead of retrieving it for the beneficiary, Lazuka transferred the cryptocurrency to his own accounts. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Barberton Herald newspaper closes after 100 years
BARBERTON, Ohio – The Barberton Herald published its last newspaper on Thursday, after serving the Barberton and Norton communities for a century, the publication announced Wednesday. In a statement on the publication’s website titled “Goodbye and Thank You,” Herald Publisher Cheryl Vespoint cited a decrease in the paper’s advertising...
Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Most Southwest Airlines flights into, out of Hopkins are canceled
The airline canceled more than 2500 flights — on top of the nearly 3000 flights canceled on Monday — leaving passengers to find a different way of returning home from their holiday destinations
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
