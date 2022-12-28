Being I don’t carry a gun, it is useless to even argue with people. At this point, you can say what you wish and feel like a man afterwards. Gone are the days when if you did have an altercation with another man and you won the fist fight, it was left at that.
Typically wild wild Wild West and east, fighting for line , parking lots or simply they don’t like the way they looked each others!!!
this kind of craziness is the result of Bidens America !! people trying to survive in this overtaxed , inflation taxed , and stupidly spending giant , over reaching , overstaffed , overpaid excuse of a government !! has many people on the edge of insanity !!! with 70% of the American Citizens living paycheck to paycheck !! they ( we) are degenerating daily !!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
