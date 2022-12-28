1 shot, killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. This is near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located the man with an apparent gunshot wound(s). They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe a disturbance led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.