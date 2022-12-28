ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
ETOnline.com

Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources

Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
Looper

Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes

"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Premiere Date, Streaming Info

Christmas Day has finally arrived, and we hope your holiday season is filled with an extra helping of good cheer. Christmas is a terrific time to kick back and relax, but the holiday season often means our favorite shows are on hiatus. Paramount Network’s incredibly popular action-drama Yellowstone has delivered six consecutive weeks of new episodes, but, unfortunately, that’s about to come to an end. The Kevin Costner-led drama is taking a break before it returns for its midseason finale. If you need to catch up on previous episodes, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, and...
Whiskey Riff

1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died

1923 is HERE. The highly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel series has finally landed on Paramount+ (with a free preview on Paramount Network tonight following Yellowstone). And it did NOT disappoint. Picking up roughly 40 years after the events of 1883, the second chapter of the Dutton saga stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are now leading the Dutton Ranch. “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and […] The post 1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nashville, TN
