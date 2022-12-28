Ecola Point and Chapman Point gain OPAC approval

During a meeting on December 9th, the Oregon Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) voted to recommend Ecola Point as a Marine Conservation Area and Chapman Point as a Marine Education Area. These recommendations will be forwarded to the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) for final approval.

In 2017, LCDC formed a working group to update the Rocky Shores Management chapter (Part Three) of the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan (TSP) which was originally written in 1994. The plan guides how the state manages rocky shores which make up 41% of the Oregon coast. Twelve site proposals were submitted by the public for consideration of stronger protections in December 2020.

In August 2020, north coast resident Margaret Treadwell began the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition (NCRHC) to put together site designation proposals to nominate Ecola Point and Chapman Point.

Many members of the public, local organizations, and businesses in North Coast communities supported the designation of Chapman Point as a Marine Education Area and Ecola Point as a Marine Conservation Area. These designations provide new protections and will foster site stewardship efforts to help ensure these beautiful places can be enjoyed by current and future generations in balance with protecting the marine environment.

In 2021, north coast resident Jesse Jones of Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition took the reins from Margaret to lead the NCRHC and continues to guide the group towards their goal. North coast residents Mickey Moritz, Angela Reynolds, Deb Atiyeh and Tabea Goossen have been involved with the NCRHC since it formed in 2020.

Cannon Beach resident Tabea Goossen, assisted by several dedicated local volunteers, has been coordinating the monitoring of Black Oystercatcher nests on the rocky habitat from Indian Beach to Chapman Point for Portland Audubon since 2015. Black Oystercatchers are a bird species of conservation concern that are an indicator of the health of rocky habitats.

Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Manager for Portland Audubon, said there is concern about the recent high failure rate of Black Oystercatcher nests in these areas. Liebezeit works closely as an advisor to the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition (NCRHC).

The North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition facilitates cooperation and coordination with other nearby coastal conservation groups like Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP), North Coast Land Conservancy, Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast to ensure that marine resources and habitats are holistically managed and protected.