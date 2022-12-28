ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekeler's Edge: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Chargers clinch playoff berth & more 'Fantasy This-or-That'

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGgof_0jwJDFoH00

Fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sits down with Matt Harmon to talk about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and discusses the news of J.J. Watt retiring at the end of this season.

The guys also do another round of “Fantasy This-or-That” where they debate two players that are similarly ranked for the upcoming week and tell managers in the fantasy championship which one they would recommend starting.

We close out the show by catching up on the Ask Austin mailbag, where the guys talk about Austin’s first time in the Wildcat, what goes into benching a player for a mistake and whether Austin being an NFL player helps him in fantasy football.

04:15 NEWS / J.J. Watt will retire after this season

07:40 Chargers 20, Colts 3

18:35 Chargers resting starters in final weeks?

21:20 Fantasy This or That: Week 16 recap

23:45 Trevor Lawrence vs. Jared Goff

26:20 Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady

27:35 Cam Akers vs. Brian Robinson

30:25 D’Onta Foreman vs. A.J. Dillon

32:55 Michael Pittman vs. Mike Evans

34:40 Drake London vs. Jahan Dotson

36:50 Ask Austin - Austin in the wildcat vs. MIA

39:30 Ask Austin - Players getting benched for mistakes

43:10 Ask Austin - Does playing give you fantasy insight?

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Austin Ekeler (knee) limited for Chargers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler was added to the injury report with a knee and was listed as limited for Wednesday's estimated participation. He appeared to hurt his knee on one of his final plays of Week 16's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
