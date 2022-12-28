ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game

The Tennessee Titans might be one of the unlikeliest potential playoff teams of all-time. Tennessee lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 on “Thursday Night Football,” marking their sixth consecutive loss. They fell to 7-9 on the season overall. Ari Meirov shared a mind-blowing fact about the Titans after the game — with the loss to... The post Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alex Palczewski appreciating final week of his Illini career: 'It's awesome to take advantage of it'

TAMPA, Fla. — Somewhere tucked in a room in Boston, Alex Palczewski sat down and pondered his future roughly a year ago. What was his path? The NFL? He had already been in college for a long time. Like, a long time. That road was more than fair. Expected, really. But the opportunity for a sixth season was staring him in the face, at the exact right time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms

Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Iowa

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s home game against Big Ten Conference rival Iowa tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1) Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 – 6 p.m. CT. Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500) TV: Big Ten Network.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

