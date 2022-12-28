Read full article on original website
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game
The Tennessee Titans might be one of the unlikeliest potential playoff teams of all-time. Tennessee lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 on “Thursday Night Football,” marking their sixth consecutive loss. They fell to 7-9 on the season overall. Ari Meirov shared a mind-blowing fact about the Titans after the game — with the loss to... The post Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Win's a Win,' But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans
The Dallas Cowboys' 14-point victory over the Tennessee Titans failed to quell many concerns ... but will it ultimately matter?
Alex Palczewski appreciating final week of his Illini career: 'It's awesome to take advantage of it'
TAMPA, Fla. — Somewhere tucked in a room in Boston, Alex Palczewski sat down and pondered his future roughly a year ago. What was his path? The NFL? He had already been in college for a long time. Like, a long time. That road was more than fair. Expected, really. But the opportunity for a sixth season was staring him in the face, at the exact right time.
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
247Sports
Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class
Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms
Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
'Tremendous' RB Gavin Sawchuk Dazzles Despite Oklahoma's Loss in Cheez-It Bowl
The true freshman ran for 100 yards and a touchdown against No. 13-ranked Florida State in just his second ever collegiate game on Thursday night.
Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Iowa
Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s home game against Big Ten Conference rival Iowa tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena…. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1) Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 – 6 p.m. CT. Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500) TV: Big Ten Network.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Will Serve as Hawkeyes' Emergency Quarterback in Music City Bowl
Quarterback play has been a topic of discussion for both Kentucky and Iowa in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl this Saturday. UK will be without superstar Will Levis, as the second-year Wildcat has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. No QB was named starter upon the release of ...
