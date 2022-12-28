Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work. At its core, AI refers to the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence, such as learning, decision-making, and problem-solving. While the concept of AI has been around for decades, recent advances in technology and data processing have led to significant progress in the field, and AI is now being applied in a wide range of industries and applications.

