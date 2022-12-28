Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
US News and World Report
The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle
The laid-back city of Seattle beckons art lovers, outdoor adventurers and coffee aficionados alike with its diverse neighborhoods and abundant natural beauty. Another highlight of this Washington state destination, however, is its proximity to a wide array of weekend getaway options. Just a few hours by car or boat from Seattle, you can traverse national parks, discover quaint towns, explore nearby islands or even cross the border into Canada. Whether you seek a romantic escape, a quick solo vacation or a family jaunt, this list of top weekend getaways in the Pacific Northwest can guide your planning.
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
seattlerefined.com
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?
So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
everout.com
23 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Seattle
If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle to SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023 and from Pick Your Toast Coast to Coast to The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Man takes canoe ride through Seattle floodwater, and more of today's top videos
A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, a winter storm has left over 50 dead across several states, and more of today's top videos.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 09 Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island, Washington
Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island: Mercer Island is a place filled with fascinating art and extensive views of nature. It is located on the east of King County on the Island of the same name and a part of the Seattle metropolitan area. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
q13fox.com
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle
Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
kpq.com
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas
It was a wonderful holiday with family back in Michigan with my in-laws, sans the blizzard-like conditions that blew in from Canada. But on the way home, I knew something was off. First, it started when we arrived in Detroit and waited almost two hours for a ride-share to pick...
11 Bands to Know From Seattle
When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington
Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
KING-5
Downtown Seattle staple reopens after nearly a year
Piroshky Piroshky closed 10 months ago due to overwhelming crime concerns. Employees and customers are hoping it’s a positive sign for small businesses downtown.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
