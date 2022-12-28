ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle

The laid-back city of Seattle beckons art lovers, outdoor adventurers and coffee aficionados alike with its diverse neighborhoods and abundant natural beauty. Another highlight of this Washington state destination, however, is its proximity to a wide array of weekend getaway options. Just a few hours by car or boat from Seattle, you can traverse national parks, discover quaint towns, explore nearby islands or even cross the border into Canada. Whether you seek a romantic escape, a quick solo vacation or a family jaunt, this list of top weekend getaways in the Pacific Northwest can guide your planning.
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?

So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

23 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Seattle

If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle to SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023 and from Pick Your Toast Coast to Coast to The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Best 09 Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island, Washington

Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island: Mercer Island is a place filled with fascinating art and extensive views of nature. It is located on the east of King County on the Island of the same name and a part of the Seattle metropolitan area. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle

Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE
American Songwriter

11 Bands to Know From Seattle

When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
News Talk KIT

Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington

Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest

“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy