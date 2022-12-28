Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.

