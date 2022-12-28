Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
The Verge
Fails of 2022: the Nintendo Switch really showed its age
The Nintendo Switch’s lousy performance is as enduring as the console itself. Grainy, stuttery graphics are synonymous with playing games on the 2017 system, which hasn’t gotten a spec upgrade to boost how games look and run. And in the five-plus years since the Switch was released, remarking on disappointing visuals has been a fixture in our reviews of the console’s best games.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
The Blizzard Entertainment SNES Game You Likely Never Played
Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Android Authority
What were the best streaming services of 2022?
We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
AOL Corp
NFL Sunday Ticket-YouTube TV deal: Here's what Google will need to break even
Execs at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) better hope people really, really enjoy watching football on YouTube instead of — or in addition to — their broadcast networks. Baird internet analyst Colin Sebastian estimates in a new note that Alphabet-owned YouTube TV will need to attract 2.25 million annual subscribers for Sunday NFL Ticket to reach a revenue breakeven point.
Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. But much more likely because we’re at T-minus 17 days til the big day and Walmart is running a pile of great deals on some truly hard-to find...
The Verge
8 great Game Pass games for your Xbox from 2022
By virtue of its incredible Game Pass library, the Xbox is one of the best values in gaming right now. Pay a monthly subscription fee — anywhere from $10 a month for the base plan up to $15 a month for the ultimate tier that includes online multiplayer — and get access to a library of games that you can play at no additional charge.
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
TechSpot
You can grab Death Stranding free from the Epic Games Store for the next few hours
In a nutshell: The Epic Games Store is playing the part of Santa Claus this year by giving away one of the biggest games in recent times. The offer has proved so popular that it temporarily crashed the site's servers. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding can currently be downloaded and kept forever without costing you a penny, but make sure to move fast if you want a copy, as the sale only lasts a few more hours (until 8 am PT / 11 am ET on December 26).
makeuseof.com
5 More Browser Games Sites to Play Games Online in Single or Multiplayer Mode
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The convenience of playing a game in your browser without installing anything can't be beaten. It's perfect for a quick game where administrators restrict rights otherwise, like offices or universities, as well as for non-Windows operating systems.
Best single-player PC games
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Online multiplayer games get a lot of press, but Windows PCs offer some of the most satisfying and immersive single-player gaming you can imagine. While there are plenty of recent single-player games worth buying, there are quite a few games from a few or several years ago that still look great and deliver fun and engaging gameplay today. These slightly older releases can be excellent choices because they run smoothly and offer great graphics, even on mid-range and entry-level systems.
Android Authority
In 2022, I stopped using my VR headset
There wasn't all that much to look forward to, but next year might finally be different. In 2022, millions of people have experienced VR, thanks to the affordability of wireless and standalone headsets like the Meta Quest 2. And just about anyone that has ever sampled the technology will agree that it has the potential to add a brand new dimension to gaming and entertainment. Even personally, I have to credit VR for creating some of my most memorable digital experiences. From piloting an X-Wing in Star Wars: Squadrons to spending countless hours just walking around real-life cities in Google Earth VR, I’ve spent over a thousand hours in the virtual world since buying an Oculus Rift in 2017. But half a decade later, 2022 was the first year I set down my headset in a drawer and nearly forgot about its existence.
Report: Amazon Working on Standalone App for Sports Content
A report claims that Amazon may be working on becoming a bigger player in the sports streaming space.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Players Get Free Twitch Drop Skins for a Limited Time
Apex Legends is having an end-of-the-year sale right now to give players discounts on some of the game's many cosmetics, but players can also get some skins for free right now over the next couple of days. Those rewards earnable until December 30th include things like loading screens, Legend skins, weapon skins, and other accessories, but the only catch is that you have to watch Apex Legends gameplay each day on Twitch if you want to earn them all.
Ars Technica
Ars Technica’s best video games of 2022
Before we get on to the list, don't miss this year's Ars Technica Charity Drive sweepstakes. You can win part of nearly $2,000 in prizes, including limited-edition gaming collectibles, all while helping out a good cause. Entries are due by January 3, 2023, and there's no purchase necessary. Thanks in advance for your entry!
Comments / 0