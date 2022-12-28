ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a U.N. peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon, officials said Tuesday. The area of the Dec. 14 shooting attack, near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya, is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has denied any role in the killing. Hezbollah spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group. Two Lebanese security officials confirmed...
The Independent

Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad

Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday.Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. He said the attacker arrived in the garrison city of Rawalpindi from a former tribal area of Kurram. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment. Initially, police and the government said the slain driver of...
The Associated Press

Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
DOPE Quick Reads

Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year

Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
The Independent

Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
americanmilitarynews.com

Survivors of deadly Taliban raid on Hazara village in Afghanistan demand justice

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Taliban fighters carried out a deadly raid last month in Afghanistan’s central province of Daikundi. The militant group said it targeted and killed “armed rebels” in a village outside of the provincial capital, Nilli,...
kalkinemedia.com

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
AFP

Rebels kidnap civilians in DR Congo clashes: local sources

M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are holding civilians hostage for suspected collaboration with enemy militias as fighting erupted despite recent peace efforts, local sources told AFP on Monday. - Fresh fighting - The reports came as local residents told AFP fighting between the M23, the army and self-defence militias continued on Monday after breaking out at the weekend.
The Associated Press

Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The killing in Kenya of an outspoken Pakistani journalist was a “planned assassination,” a team of Pakistani investigators said in a report released Wednesday, weeks after the mysterious slaying triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Meanwhile, Islamabad police charged two Pakistani businessmen...
The Associated Press

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country’s Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it. Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities Wednesday. The forces stopped some women from entering, while allowing others to go in and finish their work. They also tried to prevent any photography, filming and protests from taking place. Rahimullah Nadeem, a spokesman for Kabul University, confirmed that classes for female students had stopped. He said some women were allowed to enter the campus for paperwork and administrative reasons, and that four graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday.
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother admitted to hospital

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, is admitted to hospital in his home state of Gujarat after she reportedly faced high-blood pressure.Her condition is now stable, said the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad city, where she is admitted.Mr Modi is now headed to the city to meet his centenary mother, with security at the hospital beefed up, according to local media reports. Meanwhile, opposition parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi sent the prime minister his wishes for a speedy recovery for his mother.“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji,...
The Jewish Press

Shin Bet Foils Arab Bomb Plot and a Suicide Bombing

The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted an Arab terrorist bomb plot as well as a separate suicide bombing attempt targeting areas inside pre-67 Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden...

