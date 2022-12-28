Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Sinister Side Returns, Who’s His Next Target?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer reverts to his bad boy ways as he plots against his next enemy.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: It’s A Nice Day For A Chaotic Wedding
DAYS spoilers photos for Thursday, December 29, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s the day of Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) wedding and she’s going to be a...
GH Spoilers For December 27: Carly Schemes As Willow Wastes Away
GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, tease secrets and lies, true confessions, dirty deals, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: The Damage Carly Can Do. Yes, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has no idea that keeping...
EastEnders fans predict this unlikely character will scupper Phil's plan to bring down Keeble
EastEnders viewers think Phil's plot is about to fall apart thanks to some unexpected interference
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may send Sonny to jail
Dex may send Sonny to prisonPhoto byGH sccreenshot. General Hospital viewrs know that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) to help him take down his father Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Spoilers from Celebrating the Soaps tease that Dex may be instrumental in his boss going to jail. Evidence will begin to pile up on Sonny's dealings during his time in Port Charles and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will have him arrested.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Ava Vitali Crashes A Very Sad Party
DAYS spoilers photos for Friday, December 16, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an emotional day for EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) as he memorializes his mother. Those...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Goes MIA-- 'B&B' Fans Panic Thorsten Kaye Is Leaving The Soap
'Bold and the Beautiful' viewers worry that Thorsten Kaye is leaving the daytime soap.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is taking a break to figure out if he wants to be with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Soap Dirt shared the soap viewers are panicking at the thought that Thorsten Kaye, the actor who plays Ridge, could be leaving the show.
EastEnders spoilers: Can Phil Mitchell save Kat?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday 4 January 2023 on BBC One.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House
This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
EastEnders airs another exit after Mick's disappearance
EastEnders spoilers follow from the soap's BBC iPlayer box set, which is available to watch now. Some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details, as the episodes haven't yet aired on BBC One. EastEnders has aired exit scenes for Shirley Carter. Fans shouldn't be too worried about the sad...
Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated in Episode 12?
'The Challenge' Season 38 Episode 12 spoilers are here, and one team might be out for good. Here's who's eliminated.
B&B Spoilers for December 26: Thomas Forrester Faces Some Harsh Consequences
B&B spoilers for December 26, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester facing the music. He did some terrible things and now it’s time to suffer the consequences. Not only is Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in hot water with his family and the Logans, but he’s in trouble at the office too. The Forrester Board of Directors calls him in to have a little chat, and they demand answers. He may be a Forrester heir, but his last name isn’t going to save him this time!
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman to be held captive in baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman finds herself in danger in early January as her storyline with Mike and Esther Hargrave continues. Summer is about to accept a second offer from Mike and Esther, who are prepared to pay her to become a surrogate for them. In upcoming...
B&B Spoilers for December 8: Katie Logan Has A Big Question For Carter Walton
B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 8, 2022, promises the budding romance between Carter Walton and Katie Logan is heating up. Are they ready to take the next step?. Katie (Heather Tom) is very single and very, very ready to mingle. Recently, she’s been flirting it up with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and flattery is getting her everywhere. The pair have shared some very sweet moments and even sweeter kisses. It’s working well, so far. Do they want it to work longer?
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle left shaken by police interview over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle faces the threat of criminal charges in January as she and her family are all dragged in for police questioning over Al Chapman's death. Moira and her loved ones have been respecting Cain Dingle's wishes by pretending that he was responsible for Al's fatal...
Hollyoaks confirms shock kidnap in Warren Fox story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Warren Fox goes off the rails in upcoming Hollyoaks scenes by kidnapping his young kids Sophie and Sebastian. Rewind back to Halloween of this year and fans may sympathise with this twist to a certain extent, as Warren received the news that he had just months to live due to liver damage.
