B&B spoilers for December 26, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester facing the music. He did some terrible things and now it’s time to suffer the consequences. Not only is Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in hot water with his family and the Logans, but he’s in trouble at the office too. The Forrester Board of Directors calls him in to have a little chat, and they demand answers. He may be a Forrester heir, but his last name isn’t going to save him this time!

6 DAYS AGO