The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Will Avoid Bankruptcy With $100M Bailout From Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) will avoid filing for bankruptcy protection after it agreed to sell its Helios mining facility in Dickens Country, Texas, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million. The miner will also get a new $35 million loan from noted investor Michael Novogratz’s crypto-focused financial-services firm, which will...
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
coinchapter.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Told FTX Execs to Hide $8B in Alameda’s Liabilities
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) directed FTX’s top executives to hide $8 billion in liabilities in a fake customer account which he called “our Korean friend’s account” or “the weird Korean account.”. According to a Dec 13 lawsuit the United States Commodities Futures...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
u.today
Lead SHIB Dev Shytoshi Will No Longer "Remain Invisible," Plans to Reveal Himself?
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
ambcrypto.com
SBF’s $546m loan from Alameda to buy Robinhood stake comes to light
Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly received a loan from his quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, to facilitate the purchase of his stake in American stock brokerage firm Robinhood Markets. This development involving the former FTX CEO comes a week after he was released on a $250 million bail bond. $546 million loan...
thenewscrypto.com
Alameda Research Wallets Activated Amid SBF Court Appearance
Sam Bankman-Fried will appear before a No-Nonsense judge on January 3, 2023. The crypto wallets linked to Alameda Research became active with significant fund transfers. Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF’ is scheduled to enter a plea next week in response to charges that he defrauded investors and misappropriated billions of dollars from users at his bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. It’s been just 6 days since the former CEO was freed on a $250 million bond.
US prosecutors are probing the possible theft of $370 million in crypto just hours after FTX's bankruptcy
US prosecutors are looking into an apparent hack that resulted in the theft of $370 million from crypto exchange FTX. The cybercrime occurred hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The probe is separate from the fraud allegations against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors are investigating a cybercrime...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Involved in $110,000,000 Exploit Arrested for Alleged Commodities Fraud and Manipulation
The crypto trader behind the $110 million exploit of the Solana (SOL)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets is now under the custody of US authorities. A court document submitted by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker of the Southern District of New York says that...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
u.today
Alameda's Ethereum (ETH) Addresses See Intense Activity
Over the last few hours, unusual activity associated with Alameda Ethereum (ETH) addresses has been detected by data analytics firm Nansen. Crypto sleuths have noticed that numerous tokens on the ETH blockchain are being consolidated into two main wallets before being swapped to ETH and USDT, and then sent to multiple wallets using mixers FixedFloat and ChangeNow. The last detail suggests that the transfers are unlikely to be related to liquidators.
