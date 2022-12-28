ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
coinchapter.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Told FTX Execs to Hide $8B in Alameda’s Liabilities

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) directed FTX’s top executives to hide $8 billion in liabilities in a fake customer account which he called “our Korean friend’s account” or “the weird Korean account.”. According to a Dec 13 lawsuit the United States Commodities Futures...
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC

A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
u.today

Lead SHIB Dev Shytoshi Will No Longer "Remain Invisible," Plans to Reveal Himself?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
ambcrypto.com

SBF’s $546m loan from Alameda to buy Robinhood stake comes to light

Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly received a loan from his quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, to facilitate the purchase of his stake in American stock brokerage firm Robinhood Markets. This development involving the former FTX CEO comes a week after he was released on a $250 million bail bond. $546 million loan...
thenewscrypto.com

Alameda Research Wallets Activated Amid SBF Court Appearance

Sam Bankman-Fried will appear before a No-Nonsense judge on January 3, 2023. The crypto wallets linked to Alameda Research became active with significant fund transfers. Sam Bankman-Fried ‘SBF’ is scheduled to enter a plea next week in response to charges that he defrauded investors and misappropriated billions of dollars from users at his bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. It’s been just 6 days since the former CEO was freed on a $250 million bond.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens

Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
u.today

Alameda's Ethereum (ETH) Addresses See Intense Activity

Over the last few hours, unusual activity associated with Alameda Ethereum (ETH) addresses has been detected by data analytics firm Nansen. Crypto sleuths have noticed that numerous tokens on the ETH blockchain are being consolidated into two main wallets before being swapped to ETH and USDT, and then sent to multiple wallets using mixers FixedFloat and ChangeNow. The last detail suggests that the transfers are unlikely to be related to liquidators.
