Columbus, OH

Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
 2 days ago

According to NBC4i, Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners.

The office of Columbus city attorney Zach Klein said Tuesday morning it will file a motion for contempt against the ownership group of Latitude Five25, a complex on Sawyer Boulevard in the Mount Vernon neighborhood that has two 15-story towers visible from Interstate 670 near its interchange with I-71.

The move came just days after residents had to evacuate the building on Christmas after bursting water pipes led to flooding and a loss of water, no heat and multiple elevators becoming inoperable. Klein’s office said more than two dozen residents were taken by COTA from buses to the Dodge Park Community Center, with some remaining two days later.

Latitude Five25 has almost 400 apartment units.

