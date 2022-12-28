Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
David Lee Roth: Working With Eddie Van Halen Was ‘Better Than Any Love Affair’
David Lee Roth says his relationship with Eddie Van Halen was one of the best of his life. In the first episode of his new The Roth Show podcast (audio below), the singer looked back on the band’s earliest days before reflecting on the guitarist's passing in 2020. "Boy,...
Listen to Steve Vai’s New Biker Rock Song ‘Busted’
Steve Vai has released a shredding new track called “Busted,” taken from his upcoming album featuring late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Vai/Gash was recorded in 1991 when the pair decided to explore their passion for the biker lifestyle through music. Sombrotto had been seriously injured in a cycle accident in 1977, and died in another crash in 1998. Their collaboration nevertheless remained unreleased, while Vai found himself waylaid by other projects.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown
An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe
We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
John Lennon Said ‘Jealous Guy’ Is About Wanting to Lock ‘His Woman in a Little Box’
John Lennon said "Jealous Guy" was about his feelings and discussed why he always desired to be honest as an artist.
Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Kiss, Pantera, Motley Crue... yep, Hellfest is killing it once again with their 2023 line-up
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
Watch Megadeth's video for Killing Time
Vic Rattlehead stars in the latest in a series of promos from Megadeth's album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
George Jones Learned The Hard Way Why You Should Nail Down Your Bus Furniture: “Everything In There Came Crashing Up Front”
Ol’ Possum, the man was a wild one. We all know George Jones as one of the most polarizing, and greatest country artists to ever walk the planet. Not only was the guy one of the most talented artists in country music, the guy also had a wild streak that can’t go unnoticed, as he suffered from several years of drug and alcohol abuse.
Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’
Sydney Sweeney may be a big name nowadays as the lead of Euphoria and The White Lotus, but it didn't happen overnight.
Guitar World Magazine
The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar
A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said He Faced Many Battles With ‘Spiritual Courage and Unwavering Conviction’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he faced many battles with 'spiritual courage and unwavering conviciton.'
guitar.com
Ex-Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing on saying yes to Rock Hall invitation: “Initially, I thought it’s a lot of fuss”
Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing recently revealed that he nearly turned down the invitation to the band’s Rock Hall event as it’s “a lot of fuss”. In a new interview with Metal Talk, Downing admitted to his initial reluctance to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying “Initially, I thought it’s a lot of fuss. Can I really be bothered with going all the way over to Los Angeles to play three songs and break the ice with the guys?”
guitar.com
Justin Hawkins says obsession with ‘real rock’ limits genre: “That stuff is revered to a degree where it’s stopping rock from moving on, almost”
The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins recently opined that a fixation on ‘real rock and roll’ does more harm than good to the genre. Appearing on a new episode of Absolute Radio’s Skin Things, the musician argued that “real rock” — as rock fans like to call it — is a very specific thing that while “cool”, has been done to death.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Shania Twain Criticized By Fans Over New Photoshoot Featuring Chained Hawk
Shania Twain is experiencing what some would call a renaissance—the Twainassance, if you will—but it's not all fun and games for the country icon. In a new photoshoot for the UK's The Times' Sunday Style feature, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer posed in her signature cheetah print with a hawk on her arm, but the sneak peek she's shared on Instagram has caused quite the kerfuffle amongst her followers.
musictimes.com
KK Downing Almost Missed Judas Priest's Induction: 'It's a Lot of Fuss'
K.K. Downing initially did not want to join Judas Priest in its historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Judas Priest's fans finally saw the original members of the band on one stage again during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 5. The current members - Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed its former members, K.K. Downing and Les Binks, to the stage, as well.
On this day in history, Dec. 30, 1968, Led Zeppelin was recorded live for first time at Gonzaga University
Led Zeppelin was recorded live for the first time during a performance at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, on this day in history, Dec. 30, 1968. The band would reshape rock and roll.
Comments / 0