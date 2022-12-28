ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Steve Vai’s New Biker Rock Song ‘Busted’

Steve Vai has released a shredding new track called “Busted,” taken from his upcoming album featuring late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Vai/Gash was recorded in 1991 when the pair decided to explore their passion for the biker lifestyle through music. Sombrotto had been seriously injured in a cycle accident in 1977, and died in another crash in 1998. Their collaboration nevertheless remained unreleased, while Vai found himself waylaid by other projects.
RadarOnline

'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
COLORADO STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe

We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
Guitar World Magazine

The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar

A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
guitar.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing on saying yes to Rock Hall invitation: “Initially, I thought it’s a lot of fuss”

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing recently revealed that he nearly turned down the invitation to the band’s Rock Hall event as it’s “a lot of fuss”. In a new interview with Metal Talk, Downing admitted to his initial reluctance to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying “Initially, I thought it’s a lot of fuss. Can I really be bothered with going all the way over to Los Angeles to play three songs and break the ice with the guys?”
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitar.com

Justin Hawkins says obsession with ‘real rock’ limits genre: “That stuff is revered to a degree where it’s stopping rock from moving on, almost”

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins recently opined that a fixation on ‘real rock and roll’ does more harm than good to the genre. Appearing on a new episode of Absolute Radio’s Skin Things, the musician argued that “real rock” — as rock fans like to call it — is a very specific thing that while “cool”, has been done to death.
Parade

Shania Twain Criticized By Fans Over New Photoshoot Featuring Chained Hawk

Shania Twain is experiencing what some would call a renaissance—the Twainassance, if you will—but it's not all fun and games for the country icon. In a new photoshoot for the UK's The Times' Sunday Style feature, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer posed in her signature cheetah print with a hawk on her arm, but the sneak peek she's shared on Instagram has caused quite the kerfuffle amongst her followers.
musictimes.com

KK Downing Almost Missed Judas Priest's Induction: 'It's a Lot of Fuss'

K.K. Downing initially did not want to join Judas Priest in its historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Judas Priest's fans finally saw the original members of the band on one stage again during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 5. The current members - Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed its former members, K.K. Downing and Les Binks, to the stage, as well.

