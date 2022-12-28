5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton
According to NBC4i, Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton.
Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the ages of 17 and 19. All are expected to recover. One victim was shot in the foot and taken to Grant Medical Center, and the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
- Doja Cat Debuts A New Look Just In Time For The New Year
- Rapper Theophilus London Reportedly Missing For Months: “Stretches Back To July 2022”
- In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing
- GOP Silence On George Santos’ Fake Past Spotlights Kevin McCarthy’s Stance On Racist Obama Birther Lie
- Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty
- Amid Alleged Racism, Buffalo Snowstorm Results In Dozens Of Tragic Deaths
- Naturi Naughton And Robin Roberts Slayed In The Same $3,990 Carolina Herrera Blazer
- DREAM GRANTER: Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Incarcerated Women In Philadelphia
- Say What? Bill Cosby Plots Potential 2023 Tour
- The Cast Of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Reflect On The Nostalgia Of The Series
Comments / 0