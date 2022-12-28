Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
FOX Sports
Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
Last season was a dream for the Colorado Avalanche, who rocked through the postseason on the way to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. This season is off to more of a pedestrian start, and the Avalanche have some work to do if they’re going to threaten as repeat champions.
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Injuries Continue to Stack Up in Loss to Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights’ return from the holiday break was spoiled on Tuesday night after coming up short against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 4-2 and picking up just their third loss on the road this season. Despite missing numerous players due to injury, they had won their previous two against the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes, while managing to put together a 7-6-0 record throughout the month of December.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Five Minnesota Wild Prospects Make 2023 World Junior Championship Rosters. WJC from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax and...
