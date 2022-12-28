Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Freedom Invitational basketball championship highlights and scores
Morganton, N.C. — This year's 48th annual Freedom Invitational culminated on Wednesday with the host Patriots boys and the Hibriten girls claiming tournament titles. Below are highlights and interviews from both finals plus the third-place boys game, as well as scores from the other final-day games. Third-place boys' game.
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs sweep Greyhounds
The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
Livingstone College player passes away in an accident
Livingstone College is mourning the loss Eric Henderson, a student-athlete who played on the basketball squad. The post Livingstone College player passes away in an accident appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HBCU football riding high as it celebrates 130 years
HBCU football was born on a cold, snowy day in Salisbury, North Carolina. Fourteen decades later, it remains a staple of college football. The post HBCU football riding high as it celebrates 130 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat
An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
wataugaonline.com
CCC&TI Practical Nursing program graduates December 2022
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently hosted a pinning ceremony for the latest class of Practical Nursing graduates. The ceremony was on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The group includes students from campuses in Hudson and Boone. The Practical Nursing Class of 2022...
country1037fm.com
Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
backingthepack.com
How to watch NC State vs. Maryland: Mayo Bowl kickoff time, TV coverage, odds, and more
It’s just about time for NC State to hit the field for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against our old, uh, friends, the Maryland Terrapins. It’s like running into a cousin you never liked all that much at the grocery store after years of losing contact. Undoubtedly...
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Randy Isenhower, Chairman – Board of Commissioners, Catawba County
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Randy Isenhower, chairman of Catawba County, discussed the importance of collaboration in attracting economic development opportunities, plans in place for future growth and more. “In the next several years, we will continue to identify new opportunities while continuing to take advantage of and maintain our existing opportunities,” he said.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers
We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
WBTV
Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
WBTV
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
Comments / 0