ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Freedom Invitational basketball championship highlights and scores

Morganton, N.C. — This year's 48th annual Freedom Invitational culminated on Wednesday with the host Patriots boys and the Hibriten girls claiming tournament titles. Below are highlights and interviews from both finals plus the third-place boys game, as well as scores from the other final-day games. Third-place boys' game.
LENOIR, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Mustangs sweep Greyhounds

The East Lincoln girls stayed perfect with a dominating 61-12 Western Foothills 3A Conference win on Wednesday at Statesville. Emma Montanari scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists for the Lady Mustangs, while adding 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Madison Self chipped in with 10 points, 8 boards and a steal.
STATESVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Loses Late Lead in Holiday Bowl Defeat

An Oregon touchdown with 19 seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Tar Heels Wednesday night in San Diego, as Carolina couldn’t answer in the dying moments of the 2022 Holiday Bowl, a 28-27 loss. For UNC, it’s the third straight bowl loss and fourth straight loss this season,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

CCC&TI Practical Nursing program graduates December 2022

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently hosted a pinning ceremony for the latest class of Practical Nursing graduates. The ceremony was on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The group includes students from campuses in Hudson and Boone. The Practical Nursing Class of 2022...
LENOIR, NC
country1037fm.com

Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country

Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Randy Isenhower, Chairman – Board of Commissioners, Catawba County

December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Randy Isenhower, chairman of Catawba County, discussed the importance of collaboration in attracting economic development opportunities, plans in place for future growth and more. “In the next several years, we will continue to identify new opportunities while continuing to take advantage of and maintain our existing opportunities,” he said.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
HIDDENITE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers

We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy