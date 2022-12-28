Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Missing person: FOUND at Assisted Living Facility] Missing Eureka Man Last Seen on December 6th
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate missing person Edward Everett France Jr, 75, of Eureka, CA. Edward has mobility issues, so he will most likely not travel far on foot. Edward was reported missing...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Earthquake Victims
Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.
Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder
EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Dec. 21. Nine new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, five people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 163rd since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
The Mendocino Voice
More storms forecast for Northern CA, bringing potential flooding to the North Coast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/22 — Another round of rain is in the forecast for the North Coast, following on the heels of Monday’s atmospheric river, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is predicting an increased possibility of flooding in the coming days. As of the time of...
kymkemp.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Eureka Area
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
kymkemp.com
Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast
The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS. “At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
