Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WIBC.com
IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New Year’s Eve involving shots fired. Police say a […]
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. 8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in …. Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to...
Indianapolis couple carjacked on city's southeast side; suspects still at large
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is warning others after being carjacked last week on the city's southeast side. The Doerrs said they were running errands Wednesday night before the holiday weekend and storm. “The last stop on the way home was Dollar General,” Kevin Doerr said. The two...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly northeast side shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
cbs4indy.com
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was seriously injured after they were shot early Monday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 2100 block of Leland Avenue just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported...
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect’s distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas […]
WISH-TV
13-year-old girl missing from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WISH) — A missing 13-year-old girl from West Mifflin who was last seen two weeks ago is believed to be in the Indianapolis area, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Irma Vigil was last seen on Dec. 13 at her home in West Mifflin, according to...
4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m. According...
wrtv.com
'I’ll never be the same': Indy man carjacked, beaten on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Paula and Kevin Doerr say they were out last Wednesday finishing up some last-minute Christmas shopping. The Doerr’s say their last stop was this Dollar General off Thompson Road and Arlington Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Paula went inside the store while Kevin stayed...
wrtv.com
No injuries report from large building fire on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, IFD firefighters began battling a heavy blaze and below freezing temperatures on the city's east side. A large fire broke out in a vacant structure in the 2400 block of E. Washington Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pushing from...
WIBC.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
WISH-TV
2 dead after train hits car in Madison County
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two men died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train west in Madison County. Police say both men weren’t wearing seatbelts. Chad Stafford and Stephen Stafford II were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West, when they got close to some railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
wrtv.com
Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera
ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
WISH-TV
2 brothers die when train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. (WISH) — Two brothers from Anderson died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train west in Madison County. Chad Stafford, 37, and Stephen Stafford II, 42, were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West near County Road 1150 North when they got close to railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. That’s just west of the town of Orestes.
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Comments / 0