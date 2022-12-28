Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
Howard women beat VCU behind Howell’s 35-point game
Destiny Howell exploded for 35 points on Wednesday night to help Howard beat VCU in Richmond. The post Howard women beat VCU behind Howell’s 35-point game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cleveland Guardians have a big beef with this small Richmond business
The owner of a small Richmond business is facing major league legal pushback from the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
styleweekly.com
That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon
Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
NBC12
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
Ironman mail carrier celebrated by business owner and CBS 6
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit surprised a dedicated USPS worker, who was nominated by one of his customers for his care and positive attitude on the job.
Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022
Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
I-95 North reopened after crashes in Richmond
Several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond were shut down Wednesday morning in response to two separate crashes, one near Brook Hill and the other near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
Comments / 0