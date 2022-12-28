ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
BOWIE, MD
styleweekly.com

That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon

Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
RICHMOND, VA
Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA

