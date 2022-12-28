DUNELLEN – The Mike Shello Christmas Tournament boys final Thursday night took a swift and game-changing turn in the third quarter. The impressive run was made by Manville. The Mustangs wiped out a 25-21 deficit to take a 43-31 lead after three periods on the way to a 57-44 triumph over Highland Park. The Mustangs and Owls are both 3-1.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO