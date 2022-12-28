ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Now at Syracuse, Rochester's Dyaisha Fair is still a scoring threat

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago

SYRACUSE, NY ― You no longer need to worry about how Dyaisha Fair would fare in the ACC.

Whether Fair is in the Mid-American Conference or the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Rochester product has thrived throughout her Division I basketball career, from the University at Buffalo to Syracuse University.

In three seasons at UB, Fair became one of the nation's most prolific scorers, earned All-American and conference defensive accolades, won conference titles and played in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, if you ask SU coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Fair is playing in the "best" conference in the country in the ACC. Previously UB's coach, Legette-Jack constructed a strong nonconference schedule that put the Bulls on the national radar, but Syracuse's conference games alone are filled with top-25 teams.

Fair, an Edison Tech grad and and 2019 All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year, appeared ready for the grueling ACC slate with clutch plays that closed out Wake Forest in the Orange's conference opener. But that's after Legette-Jack benched her while the team was attempting to climb out of a late-game deficit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tNEE_0jwJ9RTW00

Legette-Jack's treatment of Fair was a seminal moment. It reiterated coach's philosophy of family, and how she treats her players equally. No player is bigger than the team. Not even Rochester's Saniaa Wilson, Georgia Woolley, Cheyenne McEvans or Lexi McNabb, who all followed coach from Buffalo to Syracuse . That's the message Legette-Jack got through to her players that night.

"It's really good when you bring your own players with you, and when you have your adopted players see how that works," said Legette-Jack, who is the first woman to have her jersey retired at SU. "We can all become a real close family, and I think today it changed over to that."

Defense matters

Defense is a microcosm of life, according to Legette-Jack. She expects her players to protect their house, or paint in this instance, no matter who is home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rPjh_0jwJ9RTW00

That's why coach benched Fair in the third quarter of the Wake Forest Game. Fair was the only Orange with double figure points at the time, and SU trailed by seven, but Legette-Jack had to emphasis the importance of defense, even if it meant punishing the team's leader.

"She understood the assignment, but it was late," Legette-Jack said. "She ended up understanding she will be pulled if she doesn't play defense. … Defense has to matter to us."

Fair defensive effort clearly improved upon returning to the floor in the fourth. She sprinted step-by-step with Wake Forest's point guard everywhere she went, even fighting through screens. And to help her case, Fair's biggest play was as a defender.

Fair went on a solo seven-point run with 2:30 remaining. The final two points came from the line after she stole the ball around midcourt, received the outlet pass in the backcourt, and drew a foul. She made both free throws to give the Orange a 59-56 lead after with 1:42 left.

"Our defense is what translated and is what helped us succeed on the offensive side of the ball," Fair said.

Still scoring

Questions arose among Fair transferring to Syracuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uquma_0jwJ9RTW00

"She scored all those points in the MAC. Can she do it in the ACC?"

"She's not really 5-foot-5. She's too small."

Doubters have silenced since Fair's SU debut. She's averaged 19.6 points in 34.4 minutes per game during Syracuse's 10-2 start. A decrease from the 23.4 points Fair averaged at UB last season, but she's playing less minutes and her shot attempts are down.

Fair has scored 20 or more points six times in her first 12 games, including a season-high 27 against Coppin State. She's still shooting over 80% from the free throw line, and the .39% she's shooting from 3-point land is actually slightly better than her junior UB season.

Fair sure knows how to pick her spots. She dropped 25 points performance in Dec. 18's 67-58 win over Wake Forest at the JMA Wireless Dome, netting nine of them during pivotal moments in the fourth, including a sequence of seven straight points that helped complete the comeback.

A few 3-point daggers could have done the trick, but Fair used her small frame and elite handles to get by her defenders and draw fouls.

"We knew that their guards were in foul trouble, so the more we attacked, them there was a high chance they would foul," Fair said.

Save the dates

Fair and Syracuse's ACC schedule will pick up with many must-see home contests at the JMA Wireless Dome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9JLC_0jwJ9RTW00

Jan. 1: A New Years Day treat at No. 7 NC State comes to town.

Jan. 15: The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be a great litmus test.

Jan. 29: Louisville's Cardinals are currently unranked but have received many votes following their 2022 final four run.

Feb. 2: The Orange will host a Virginia Tech team currently ranked No. 8.

Feb. 9: SU's penultimate ACC home game features a North Carolina squad currently ranked No. 6.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Now at Syracuse, Rochester's Dyaisha Fair is still a scoring threat

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record

Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Local coach tour company to bring Syracuse fans to Pinstripe Bowl

Onondaga Coach Tours, based in Auburn, usually shuttles fans to New York City for Yankees, Mets and other major league sports games. This week, though, they will bus more than 50 Syracuse University football fans to Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl. The last time Onondaga Coach Tours brought fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere

This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief

The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy