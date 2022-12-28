Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Seed to Supper program returns to Kingman￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s “AZ Health Zone” invites the public to become more self-reliant by growing food at home. “A garden is a way to state: ‘I want variety. I want taste. I want the convenience,” said Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone, adding “there’s nothing quite like eating food moments after harvest.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two more Dollar General stores opening in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – One new Dollar General is nearly ready to open in Kingman and another is planned just north of the city limits adjacent to headquarters for the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD). That’ll be at least six Dollar Generals for the community that is also home to similar retail outlets like the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
news3lv.com
Body of missing person recovered at Lake Havasu following kayaking incident
Lake Havasu (KSNV) — Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) have recovered the body of a man who went missing following a kayaking incident at Lake Havasu on Tuesday. Authorities say the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, Arizona, was recovered on Wednesday, December 28,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dive trailer donated to MCSO dive team
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Mauricio Vivanco with DLA Investments recently donated a 22-foot trailer to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team. Mauricio, who is an avid boater on Lake Havasu, saw that the Dive Team had a need for a newer...
AZFamily
One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
roselawgroupreporter.com
State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished
A worker plugs holes in an irrigation line in a field of young pistachio trees at Peacock Nuts Co.’s farm in Kingman. Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Capsized kayak fatal for Holbrook resident￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Holbrook resident apparently drowned after two kayaks capsized in rough weather on Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel responded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help in the Site Six area. MCSO spokeswoman...
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
thestandardnewspaper.online
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
