ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New poll finds about half of Rochester's LGBTQ community feels at risk of attack

By Justin Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gehbp_0jwJ9O4Z00

Nearly half of LGBTQ people in the Rochester area feel at risk of verbal or physical attacks, according to recently released survey data.

According to the data:

  • 50% of LGBTQ people fear a verbal attack and 45% fear a physical attack
  • 63% know of a specific instance of discrimination, and 50% have witnessed one themselves
  • 50% believe discrimination against LGBTQ people is problem and 32% say it has worsened in the last few years; among non-LGBTQ people, 8% believe it is a problem and 16% believe it has worsened

"We know that words can turn deadly, as we saw with the horrific mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month ,” Karen Elam, the Levine Center's executive director, said in a statement. “We are continuing to find that the responses to our survey underscore the fear that members of minority groups in our community are feeling.”

From USA TODAY: 'Hate starts with speech': Club Q survivors, LGBTQ leaders testify on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, violence

What's the 'State of Hate' in Rochester? Community overwhelmingly sees itself as welcoming

The polling came as no surprise to Javannah Davis, founder of a local support organization for transgender and non-binary people called Wave Women Inc.

"I think Rochester has a lot of growing up to do in terms of educating itself on all members of its community and allowing people to be heard," she said. "I have seen efforts made for improvements, but we still have a ways to go."

Davis works in health care and said she has seen many instances where people were misgendered or lacked access to appropriate health care due to their gender identity.

She also noted that people of color who are LGBTQ are more likely to face discrimination than their white counterparts. One national poll from 2020, for example, showed that 68% of LGBTQ people of color reported negative or discriminatory treatment from a health care provider compared to 27% of white LGBTQ people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqkwV_0jwJ9O4Z00

A Penfield High School student who is part of the LGBTQ community and requested anonymity to avoid online harassment said that while school mostly feels like a safe place, she sometimes feels on guard in more conservative parts of the region.

The student mentioned as well a chilling effect this fall after the private Christian Charles Finney School, whose campus borders Penfield High School, said it might unenroll students if they identified as LGBTQ.

"I'm friends with a lot of people who are out and proudly queer, and then two minutes away, you're not allowed to be that way, and you have to fit into a mold," she said. "There's a fear just because of the proximity and knowing I live in a community with these people who feel it's a sin and shouldn't be allowed."

The data is the latest from the Levine Center to End Hate's "State of Hate" survey , conducted among 843 people between September 2021 and March 2022 in the nine-county metropolitan area.

Previous installments from the survey data have shown evidence of reported discrimination or harassment against women, people of color, people with disabilities and Jewish people, as well as an increasing recognition of the need to better counteract hateful messaging and actions.

The path forward to more equitable treatment depends on education and a willingness to empathize with others, Davis said.

"When we walk out our doors, we’re just like anyone else," she said. "We just want to live our lives and not have to worry about whether we’re coming back home."

Contact staff writer Justin Murphy at jmurphy7@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New poll finds about half of Rochester's LGBTQ community feels at risk of attack

Comments / 7

BKLYN4life
1d ago

I'm not lgbtq, but I can attest to the fact that Rochester NY is a VIOLENT place. Doofus can verify this fact.

Reply
5
Mark Altobelli
1d ago

um, it's Rochester, nearly half of the non lgbtq community feels at risk of an attack

Reply
6
John Streber
1d ago

New poll finds, all of Rochester is at risk !!! Gerbils as well !!!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
The Batavian

U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services

Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired, however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995...
BATAVIA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy