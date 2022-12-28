Read full article on original website
Two more Dollar General stores opening in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – One new Dollar General is nearly ready to open in Kingman and another is planned just north of the city limits adjacent to headquarters for the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD). That’ll be at least six Dollar Generals for the community that is also home to similar retail outlets like the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
Seed to Supper program returns to Kingman￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s “AZ Health Zone” invites the public to become more self-reliant by growing food at home. “A garden is a way to state: ‘I want variety. I want taste. I want the convenience,” said Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone, adding “there’s nothing quite like eating food moments after harvest.”
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished
A worker plugs holes in an irrigation line in a field of young pistachio trees at Peacock Nuts Co.’s farm in Kingman. Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers.
Desert Storm Headquarters Move Among Coming Changes Under New Owners
For 25 years of ownership and operation under Jim Nichols and later his daughter-in-law, Christina, and son, Jim “Jimmy” Nichols Jr., the Desert Storm Poker Run in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., has been the West’s biggest go-fast boating event with a massive street party, noteworthy poker run and top-speed shootout. That won’t change under new owners Jim Russell, a locally based event producer with extensive experience, and Lake Havasu City business leader and real estate powerhouse Steve Ticknor, who purchased the event in November.
Capsized kayak fatal for Holbrook resident￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Holbrook resident apparently drowned after two kayaks capsized in rough weather on Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel responded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help in the Site Six area. MCSO spokeswoman...
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
