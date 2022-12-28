Read full article on original website
Illinois’ final non-conference tuneup is here
The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game following one of the most disappointing losses in the Brad Underwood era, falling to Mizzou 93-71 in St. Louis. The Wildcats are 4-8 and enter the contest on a 4-game skid. This is the Wildcats’ third game this season against the Big Ten after dropping games to both Iowa and Indiana.
Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied
TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4 The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rob and Robin Golden: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees; by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “Rob and Robin Golden strive to make Vermilion County a better place to live and raise a family.” This couple and family come highly recommended as this week’s IYW honoree.
Decatur Public Schools Board of Education member resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns. Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s […]
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Goodbyes Included Closing of Garfield School
As we look back on some “goodbyes” that were said in 2022, a lot of the emphasis continues to be on school buildings. Yesterday we looked at the Runyans and the Roselawn Fitness Center they ran for many years at the Roselawn School Building. Today, we go just down the street a bit from there, to the now closed Garfield School. Although the building remains up, for storage use by Danville District 118, the classrooms are now silent.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Announces Outdoor Decorating Contest Winners
We want to congratulate our Exterior Decorating Contest winners!. For more information about the contest visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072059770125180/
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Champaign man shoots himself in leg, cited for unlawful use of a weapon
EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police […]
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Update: Piatt Co. Coroner confirms Atwood woman’s cause of death
Update on 12/29/2022 at 6:30 p.m. Autopsy results on Thursday indicate that Karen Fennessy’s death was due to exposure to cold weather. Piatt County Coroner’s Office said this case is being investigated as a tragic accident and out of respect for the family, no further information will be released at this time. The case is […]
Crime Stoppers seeking 47-year-old Champaign woman with multiple warrants
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking assistance with a wanted suspect, 47-year-old Evelyn D. Bellamy. Police said Bellamy is 5’1”, weighs 185 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She has two warrants for her arrest, the first is for failure to appear- felon possession/ use of a weapon. […]
