As we look back on some “goodbyes” that were said in 2022, a lot of the emphasis continues to be on school buildings. Yesterday we looked at the Runyans and the Roselawn Fitness Center they ran for many years at the Roselawn School Building. Today, we go just down the street a bit from there, to the now closed Garfield School. Although the building remains up, for storage use by Danville District 118, the classrooms are now silent.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO