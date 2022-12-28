ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ final non-conference tuneup is here

The Illini return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game following one of the most disappointing losses in the Brad Underwood era, falling to Mizzou 93-71 in St. Louis. The Wildcats are 4-8 and enter the contest on a 4-game skid. This is the Wildcats’ third game this season against the Big Ten after dropping games to both Iowa and Indiana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied

TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Christian County man reported as missing

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools Board of Education member resigns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns. Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

2022 Goodbyes Included Closing of Garfield School

As we look back on some “goodbyes” that were said in 2022, a lot of the emphasis continues to be on school buildings. Yesterday we looked at the Runyans and the Roselawn Fitness Center they ran for many years at the Roselawn School Building. Today, we go just down the street a bit from there, to the now closed Garfield School. Although the building remains up, for storage use by Danville District 118, the classrooms are now silent.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign man shoots himself in leg, cited for unlawful use of a weapon

EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Home total loss after Taylorville fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Update: Piatt Co. Coroner confirms Atwood woman’s cause of death

Update on 12/29/2022 at 6:30 p.m. Autopsy results on Thursday indicate that Karen Fennessy’s death was due to exposure to cold weather. Piatt County Coroner’s Office said this case is being investigated as a tragic accident and out of respect for the family, no further information will be released at this time. The case is […]
ATWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy