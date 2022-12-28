ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

scttx.com

13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic

December 22, 2022 - The 13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic starts December 27 and is three days of high paced action. This year 39 teams from all across the Lone Star State will join us December 27-29 at 4 premiere high school gymnasiums and Panola College for the best 2A & 3A Basketball action in the State!!
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Lady Tigers Take Convincing 101-31 Day 1 Win over Lady Eagles

The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took a convincing 101-31 win over the New Diana Eagles during Tenaha Holiday Hoops Day 1 tournament action on Tuesday. Tenaha took a 30-5 point lead by the midway point of the first quarter and they led 37-9 going into the second stanza. By the halftime intermission THS led 56-15. The Lady Tigers held a 62 point lead by the end of the third period and led 80-18 when the game headed to the fourth frame.
TENAHA, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners

December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a man dead at a Longview restaurant. According to Longview police, the Longview Police Special Apprehension Unit has served arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rayshon Weston LaGarde of Longview. LaGarde had been charged with murder...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

CBS19

Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
LUFKIN, TX

