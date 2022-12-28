Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Tenaha Holiday Hoops Action Sees Two Local Teams Fall in Close Tournament Games
Tenaha Holiday Hoops saw both the Timpson Lady Bears and Tenaha Tigers suffer their first losses of the tourney. These teams will now move on to the consolation side brackets of the event. The Lady Bears fell in a close battle to the Huntington Lady Devilettes by a 32-27 score...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: (Updated) 30-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 30 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
scttx.com
13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic
December 22, 2022 - The 13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic starts December 27 and is three days of high paced action. This year 39 teams from all across the Lone Star State will join us December 27-29 at 4 premiere high school gymnasiums and Panola College for the best 2A & 3A Basketball action in the State!!
scttx.com
Lady Tigers Take Convincing 101-31 Day 1 Win over Lady Eagles
The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took a convincing 101-31 win over the New Diana Eagles during Tenaha Holiday Hoops Day 1 tournament action on Tuesday. Tenaha took a 30-5 point lead by the midway point of the first quarter and they led 37-9 going into the second stanza. By the halftime intermission THS led 56-15. The Lady Tigers held a 62 point lead by the end of the third period and led 80-18 when the game headed to the fourth frame.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
KLTV
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
scttx.com
Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners
December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
KLTV
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
everythinglubbock.com
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect...
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
KLTV
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a man dead at a Longview restaurant. According to Longview police, the Longview Police Special Apprehension Unit has served arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rayshon Weston LaGarde of Longview. LaGarde had been charged with murder...
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
