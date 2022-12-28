The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took a convincing 101-31 win over the New Diana Eagles during Tenaha Holiday Hoops Day 1 tournament action on Tuesday. Tenaha took a 30-5 point lead by the midway point of the first quarter and they led 37-9 going into the second stanza. By the halftime intermission THS led 56-15. The Lady Tigers held a 62 point lead by the end of the third period and led 80-18 when the game headed to the fourth frame.

TENAHA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO