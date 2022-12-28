ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Updates: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

By Emre Kelly, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQ8Bt_0jwJ81ou00

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

---

Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 4:34 a.m. EST! SpaceX successfully launched six minutes ahead of schedule, landed the rocket's first stage on a drone ship, and deployed the 54 Starlink internet satellites.

Follow live as SpaceX targets 4:34 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 28, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with 54 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Teams have a two-hour window, or until 6:32 a.m. EST, to fly from Launch Complex 40. This 67th mission for the Starlink network will take advantage of southern trajectory. The rocket's first stage will also target a drone ship landing.

Wednesday's flight will mark the last Florida mission of 2022. When complete, the Space Coast will have hosted 57 launches this year, far outstripping last year's 31 launches.

Follow updates below (if the module does not load below, follow this link):

Liftoff of Falcon 9

Liftoff! Falcon 9 takes flight from Cape Canaveral with 54 upgraded Starlink internet satellites.

New launch time

SpaceX just moved up the launch time by six minutes. Now targeting 4:34 a.m. EST for liftoff.

SpaceX has started loading propellant in the 230-foot rocket ahead of liftoff in under 35 minutes. Here's what's coming during the rest of the count:

  • 00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins
  • 00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins
  • 00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins
  • 00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch
  • 00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks
  • 00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
  • 00:00:45: SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
  • 00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start
  • 00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff

SpaceX prepping for liftoff this morning

3:15 a.m. EST: Good morning! SpaceX is targeting 4:40 a.m. EST for the launch of 54 more Starlink satellites for the internet network, the opening of a roughly two-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Conditions were expected to be nearly 100% "go" for liftoff, but SpaceX teams were keeping a close eye on weather downrange in the Atlantic Ocean just in case.

If the count continues as planned, fueling should start at 4:05 a.m. EST. Stay tuned for that milestone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Riders Trapped on Huge Ferris Wheel at Orlando Amusement Park

Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve at Orlando’s Icon Park encountered a nightmare on Saturday evening when the power supply to the enormous ferris wheel suddenly went out, trapping riders 400 feet in the air. “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” the park said in a statement cited by Fox 35. The ride, known as “The Wheel,” was working normally when a massive shower of sparks suddenly flew out and the power was lost to almost all the cars, said Randy Pryor, an attendee who shared images of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

UPDATE: Palm Bay Police: No longer a threat to the public

PALM BAY, Fla. - UPDATE: According to a post on the Palm Bay Police Facebook page, there is no longer a threat to the public. The post says the scene is secure and the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. EARLIER POST:. Palm Bay police are asking...
PALM BAY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy