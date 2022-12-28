Re Owen Jones’s article (Can’t choose your family at Christmas? Those rejected by their loved ones would disagree, 22 December), I am a 62-year-old gay man and spend every Christmas alone; I have done so since I left home at 17. It’s just easier. I’m still in touch with family, but I can’t be myself with them. I am an active member of a gay outdoor club, and go mountain climbing, wild camping, canoeing, etc. We have our annual Christmas event in early December. This is family for me now and I look forward to our new year event, which is usually in the Highlands, as it helps me get through.

