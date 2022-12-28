Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Doncaster surgery sends cancer text instead of festive message
A GP surgery accidentally told patients they had aggressive lung cancer instead of wishing them a merry Christmas. Askern Medical Practice sent the text message to people registered with the surgery in Doncaster on 23 December. Sarah Hargreaves, who was waiting for medical test results, said she "broke down" when...
Woman in Wales admits manslaughter by letting daughter become obese
Father denies causing death of Kaylea Titford, 16, and will be tried in Mold crown court
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after discovering he requires additional surgery following his cancer treatment.The Welsh stand-up, 54, announced in July he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.On Tuesday he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that “kick like a donkey” and needed surgery early in the New Year.Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.He wrote on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind...
Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' And 'EastEnders' Actor, Dies At 78
“When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed," tweeted colleague Barnaby Edwards. "Thanks for the fun, Stephen.”
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Writer Natalie Fornasier shares palliative care update as she battles terminal melanoma
A young writer who has been given weeks to live after a tiny mole on her foot turned out to be terminal cancer has shared an emotional update on her journey in palliative care.
Man given 1 year to live survives brain cancer
One reporter decided to share her story to give hope to others who may need it.
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65: 'A Man Who Changed Our Lives'
"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone," a statement by Faithless read Maxi Jazz, a musician best known as the lead vocalist for dance group Faithless, has died. He was 65. The band announced his death in a Facebook post on Saturday, and wrote in a separate Twitter post that he died "peacefully in his sleep." "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message...
Family donates Christmas presents to hospital which cared for daughter
The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...
My family rejected me for being gay, so Christmas is a lonely time
Re Owen Jones’s article (Can’t choose your family at Christmas? Those rejected by their loved ones would disagree, 22 December), I am a 62-year-old gay man and spend every Christmas alone; I have done so since I left home at 17. It’s just easier. I’m still in touch with family, but I can’t be myself with them. I am an active member of a gay outdoor club, and go mountain climbing, wild camping, canoeing, etc. We have our annual Christmas event in early December. This is family for me now and I look forward to our new year event, which is usually in the Highlands, as it helps me get through.
BBC
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
GP sends patients cancer diagnosis text instead of Merry Christmas message
Patients at a GP practice in Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer.The surgery, near Doncaster, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead.A father awaiting the results of a lung cancer test - which came back negative - was reportedly among those who got the text.Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears".The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.DS1500 is the name of the form given to people...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
BBC
NHS Wales: 62% more urgent 999 calls than Christmas 2021
The number of 'red' calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the last seven days was 62% higher than the same period last year. Overall calls increased by just 2% between 20 and 27 December, but 586 more urgent calls were received than in 2021. It comes after the service...
Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period
Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people...
Comments / 0