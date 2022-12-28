Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Snow Flurries/Warming Trend
Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix
Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week.
iheart.com
Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions
As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
WCPO
Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick
Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
AOL Corp
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy today, rain later in week
Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.
Sun returns along with warming temps
High pressure centered over the southeastern U.S. will dominate our weather the next couple days. Gusty SW winds flowing up the backside of the high pressure will bring increasingly mild air into our area. We look to finally break back above the 32 degree mark Wednesday, ending the period of sub-freezing temps we have experienced […]
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
SNEAK PEEK: Tracking a strong winter system for Christmas Week
Your Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio during Christmas week.
Alberta Clipper delivering a fresh round of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A fresh covering of snow is expected for more than a dozen states as the quick-hitting storm sweeps through, right on the heels of the major pre-Christmas storm. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system plunged into the United States for the final week of 2022, spreading a swath of accumulating snow across the North Central states and into the Ohio Valley.
Weather tracker: above-average temperatures to follow deep freeze in US
During the lead-up to Christmas, temperatures in the US remained subfreezing for several days, leading to some deep snow accumulations. Although many people had a white Christmas, loved ones were kept apart due to road closures and cancelled flights as people were advised to stay at home. Power outages affected...
Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year’s Eve
Temperatures will finally rebound across the eastern United States following a historically cold Christmas, but the forecast for New Year’s Eve is far from perfect. After a deep freeze settled in for millions of people last weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say that progressively warmer conditions are forecast to spread across most of the eastern United States by week’s end, just in time for New Year’s Eve and perhaps a big rainstorm.
