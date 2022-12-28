ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyWabashValley.com

Snow Flurries/Warming Trend

Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
iheart.com

Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions

As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
MONTANA STATE
WCPO

Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick

Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
INDIANA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
wtaj.com

Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week

Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy today, rain later in week

Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.
WGN News

Sun returns along with warming temps

High pressure centered over the southeastern U.S. will dominate our weather the next couple days. Gusty SW winds flowing up the backside of the high pressure will bring increasingly mild air into our area. We look to finally break back above the 32 degree mark Wednesday, ending the period of sub-freezing temps we have experienced […]
The Guardian

Weather tracker: above-average temperatures to follow deep freeze in US

During the lead-up to Christmas, temperatures in the US remained subfreezing for several days, leading to some deep snow accumulations. Although many people had a white Christmas, loved ones were kept apart due to road closures and cancelled flights as people were advised to stay at home. Power outages affected...
AccuWeather

Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year’s Eve

Temperatures will finally rebound across the eastern United States following a historically cold Christmas, but the forecast for New Year’s Eve is far from perfect. After a deep freeze settled in for millions of people last weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say that progressively warmer conditions are forecast to spread across most of the eastern United States by week’s end, just in time for New Year’s Eve and perhaps a big rainstorm.
TENNESSEE STATE

