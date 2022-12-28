ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Ekeler's Edge: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Chargers clinch playoff berth & more 'Fantasy This-or-That'

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFngc_0jwJ6iqs00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sits down with Matt Harmon to talk about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and discusses the news of J.J. Watt retiring at the end of this season.

The guys also do another round of “Fantasy This-or-That” where they debate two players that are similarly ranked for the upcoming week and tell managers in the fantasy championship which one they would recommend starting.

We close out the show by catching up on the Ask Austin mailbag, where the guys talk about Austin’s first time in the Wildcat, what goes into benching a player for a mistake and whether Austin being an NFL player helps him in fantasy football.

04:15 NEWS / J.J. Watt will retire after this season

07:40 Chargers 20, Colts 3

18:35 Chargers resting starters in final weeks?

21:20 Fantasy This or That: Week 16 recap

23:45 Trevor Lawrence vs. Jared Goff

26:20 Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady

27:35 Cam Akers vs. Brian Robinson

30:25 D’Onta Foreman vs. A.J. Dillon

32:55 Michael Pittman vs. Mike Evans

34:40 Drake London vs. Jahan Dotson

36:50 Ask Austin - Austin in the wildcat vs. MIA

39:30 Ask Austin - Players getting benched for mistakes

43:10 Ask Austin - Does playing give you fantasy insight?

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX59

Colts change QBs (next up, Nick Foles), but results are the same

INDIANAPOLIS – So there was a change at quarterback? How can you tell? Seriously, how can you tell the Indianapolis Colts made a change at the most significant position after that? It’s clear we’ve officially reached the point where it doesn’t really matter who’s under center. Not during this lost season. Matt Ryan? Sam Ehlinger? Matt […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Austin Ekeler (knee) limited for Chargers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler was added to the injury report with a knee and was listed as limited for Wednesday's estimated participation. He appeared to hurt his knee on one of his final plays of Week 16's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy