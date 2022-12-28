Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
2022 Season in Review: Chase Elliott
WINS: Five (Dover, Nashville, Atlanta II, Pocono, Talladega II) QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Martinsville I, Road America, Watkins Glen) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Elliott’s five wins were scattered across the season. He led 73 laps to win the 11th race of the year at Dover and scored again at Nashville, a track Hendrick Motorsports has dominated. He won two races later at Atlanta and then drove sideways into a victory at Pocono when Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who finished one-two, were disqualified. Elliott’s last win came in the playoffs at Talladega as he scored on a last-lap pass.
Super-Charged Race Fans Dreaming of a Huset’s Speedway Racing New Year
Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.
Autoweek.com
How Racing's First Superteam Won the Inaugural NASCAR Cup Championship in 1949
The biggest bootlegger in Atlanta, if not Southeast, and always flush with cash, team owner Raymond Parks, pictured above left, liked winning. A flight engineer, driver Red Byron, right, tended to look at racing from an engineering perspective. An obsessive perfectionist, NASCAR's first master mechanic Red Vogt, center, was renowned...
Pinkbike.com
Nik Nestoroff Joins Fezzari Factory Racing
Fezzari Bicycles is thrilled to announce the signing of Nik Nestoroff! Nik has raced at the highest levels of enduro and downhill, and is no stranger to the podium. Coming off of a very successful 2022 season, he is looking to add to his already impressive resume. Nik will be a crucial piece of our racing efforts in 2023 and beyond. We can't wait for the season to start!
Experienced German racing team set to enter EuroNASCAR
Right before new year, an experienced German racing team has declared their intention to work on a NASCAR Whelen Euro Series entry for the 2023 season. Bremotion from Frankfurt, a renowned GT outfit in Germany, is set to enter the championship with one car in the 2023 NWES season. Team owner Patrick Brenndörfer plans to team up with the championship winning team Hendriks Motorsport from the Netherlands and Team Hezeberg boss Toine Hezemans, who runs a NASCAR Cup Series organization in the United States.
NASCAR float set for Rose Parade
Rajah Caruth and Richard Petty will ride on the NASCAR float. NASCAR is set to take part in the 2023 Rose Parade. It takes place on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Rajah Caruth will join 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty on the NASCAR float named “Always Forward”. The float is designed to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.
NBC Sports
Over 350 entrants in 2023 Chili Bowl despite absences of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell
For the ninth time in its history, the 2023 Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature more than 300 entrants, though it will happen this year without Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell. During the summer, Larson publicly criticized the size of the Chili Bowl purse, which has remained stable for...
NBC Sports
2022 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin
WINS: Two (Richmond I, Charlotte I) QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Charlotte I, Nashville, Pocono) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Hamlin had another playoff year, winning at Richmond and Charlotte and scoring nine other top-10 runs. Hamlin notched a historic win at Charlotte, as the Coca-Cola 600 was extended to 619.5 miles, making...
