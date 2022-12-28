Read full article on original website
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
If there’s any good news about the electricity rate shock that starts next week, it’s that the jolt might not be quite as bad as the headlines would appear. Scant comfort, I know. As of Jan. 1, most of us will have to pay a lot more for at least the next six months to keep the lights on, the milk cold and our dawn-to-dusk electronics humming.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know
Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
BEST OF 2022: Did Ned Lamont offer the largest tax cut in Connecticut history? By one standard, yes.
Gov. Ned Lamont says his tax relief plan is the largest in CT history, yet it's a tiny share of the government's current financial windfall.
Eyewitness News
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As of the new year, several new laws will take effect in Connecticut. They will impact things like recreational marijuana sales and truck drivers passing through the state. One of the big ones is that you will be able to legally buy weed in the state.
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
On Nov. 17, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s two investor-owned electric utilities — notified state regulators that the price their customers pay for power generation will jump by roughly 50% early next year. The announcement comes in the wake of two years of uncertainty after...
CT budget picture brightens, surplus deposits reduce state pension payments
Savings tops $300 million in the next state budget, but it’s not easy to see. The state budget will begin reaping the benefits soon of the billions of surplus dollars officials poured into Connecticut’s cash-starved pension funds. But the savings — which are considerable — won’t be as...
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
BEST OF 2022: A quarter of Connecticut doctors work for big hospitals. Is that good for patients?
As the health care industry becomes more concentrated, private practices struggle to compete with big systems. Instead, they’re joining them.
Ralph Nader to announce new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have started to abandon coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader plans to announce the publication of the pilot edition of The Winsted Citizen. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will be the […]
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
After the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Congress apportioned over $50 billion for disaster relief. Among that total was $16 billion for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR). The state of Connecticut received $159 million. CDBG-DR is...
Higher energy bills to greet the new year. Here's what you need to know.
CONNECTICUT, USA — For Eversource and United Illuminating customers, the new year will begin with a new rate hike. And due to a decades-old law, there is nothing that regulators can do about it. According to officials, customers will see their electric bills increase by about $80 a month....
PURA requiring Eversource to explain how electric rates are set
(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing […]
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
BEST OF 2022: Demand for nurses is urgent. CT’s colleges and universities can’t keep up.
CT needs 3,000 new nurses a year, and only 2,000 graduate — and many of them leave the state. Worsening matters is a shortage of instructors.
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
