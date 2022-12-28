Read full article on original website
Related
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
Some 185 Rohingya refugees -- including many women and children -- were rescued in Aceh, Indonesia, after weeks starnded at sea, according to Babar Baloch, an Asia spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh
Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early Sunday, said local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away. Villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, he said.“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration. Some of them are sick after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said...
France 24
Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia
Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Bombmaker in Bali nightclub attacks that killed 202 is released on parole
A bombmaker in the 2002 Bali attacks that killed 202 people was released from an Indonesian prison on parole after serving half his 20-year sentence.
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
BBC
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Al Jazeera Refers Israeli Forces To International Court Over Journalist’s Killing
News network Al Jazeera announced on Tuesday that it has referred the Israeli military forces to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, over the killing earlier this year of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. In its case to the ICC prosecutor, the Al Jazeera Media Network argued that evidence...
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Government to Boost Settlements, Governance, Religious Status Quo, Public Transport
One day ahead of the Knesset vote on the sixth Netanyahu government, the Likud party published the basic outlines of the new government. Historically, basic guidelines are not legally binding, but they mark the direction of the new government during its upcoming term. Generally speaking, the basic outlines do not...
India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash
India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
A deadly Cambodia hotel-casino fire in the busy border town of Poipet late Wednesday into Thursday morning killed at least 19 people as some jumped from upper floor windows to escape the flames.
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
