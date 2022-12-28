ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
The Independent

58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh

Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early Sunday, said local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away. Villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, he said.“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration. Some of them are sick after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said...
France 24

Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia

Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
BBC

'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'

It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
The Associated Press

Women, kids among 1,200 Afghan migrants jailed in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police in multiple raids detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals, including women and children, who had entered the southern port city of Karachi without valid travel documents, officials said Thursday. The arrests brought criticism from around Afghanistan after images of locked up Afghan children...
NBC News

At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes

NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
Vice

India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash

India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
UPI News

At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino

A deadly Cambodia hotel-casino fire in the busy border town of Poipet late Wednesday into Thursday morning killed at least 19 people as some jumped from upper floor windows to escape the flames.
NBC News

NBC News

