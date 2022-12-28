Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
Whitefish Pilot
High school expansion options revealed at community meeting
Whitefish High School expansion plans recently presented at a community meeting hosted by the school district show the addition of around 35,000 square feet that would add on 24 new classrooms, labs and shops as well as double the Whitefish Independent High School space. Whitefish School District hosted the meeting...
Rotary thanks
For 12 years, Brunch with Santa was one of the most anticipated Christmas events and the biggest fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Columbia Falls. Then came Covid and the event was canceled for two years. With some trepidation Rotarians went out and knocked on the doors of local businesses and asked the community for donations. The response confirms that not only are the people of Columbia Falls generous, but they also missed BWS! According to Secretary/Treasurer Roger Elliot (also a founding member of the club in 2006), receipts from sponsorships, donations and proceeds from the silent auction and lunch...
Planning Board OK’s Dollar General conditional use permit
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board recently unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Dollar General Store. Developers told the board they expect to break ground on the new store on Highway 2 this spring and should have it completed by fall. The store would be built on a vacant lot across the road from Hanson’s Hardware. The store needed a conditional use permit because it is more than 10,000 feet in CB-2 zoning. The building is actually just over 10,000 feet — 10,640. Dollar General has stores across the nation, including one in Forsyth. Dollar General sells general household goods, typically at a discount. The city has had similar stores in the past, most notably a Pamida — which went out of business years ago. The store will have 34 regular parking spaces and two wheelchair accessible spots. The building is relatively short — at its highest point it’s 18 feet. The store will be served by city sewer and water. The matter now goes before city council Jan. 3 for final approval.
Growth, a moose-eating grizzly and a new school — 2022 in review
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Here’s a look at some of the top Hungry Horse News stories from 2022. Growth: The real estate market in Columbia Falls continued to be a hot topic, with more housing units either finished, under construction, or in the planning stages. Developer Mick Ruis all but finished a condo/commercial project on Nucleus Avenue and is working on a second one. The Columbia Falls city-county planning board rejected a large subdivision called River Highlands just east of the Flathead River, but OK’d a big one that’s part of Meadow Lake Resort’s final plan, much to the chagrin of...
Blood donors needed across Montana
The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more.
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
thecottagejournal.com
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead GOP Central Committee Censures Fallon Following Write-In Campaign
The Flathead County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) has publicly censured former county commission candidate Jack Fallon, saying his actions as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election undermined the “duly elected primary candidate” and disrespected the election process. Fallon was one of four Republican candidates in...
Development threatens elk
Last Saturday I had a problem – a big problem – not just anyone’s problem! There were 115 head of elk in the fields southwest of my house. Some of these majestic animals were as close as 30 yards from my house and even closer to my sister’s house. They were spread out across our road that comes in from Highway 206. If we went outside to shovel snow we would disturb them. If we tried to drive out to go to town, likewise. What an amazing dilemma! So, we stayed put, spending...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Haney celebrates 30 years of photography
By WHITNEY ENGLAND Whitefish Pilot Whitefish photographer Chuck Haney’s career has morphed over the years as the industry changed with new technology and digital cameras became available to more people. From starting out in his early years working the Mountain Photography on The Big Mountain in the early 1990s to taking stock photography for magazines and books and now getting into a more artistic side of photography, Haney has photos for every occasion. In his annual photo slideshow that benefits the North Valley Food Bank on Friday, Haney will present his photos with timelapse shots interspersed set to coordinating music for an entertaining...
Yesterdays: How Nucleus Avenue became Nucleus Avenue, and other tales
70 years ago Jan. 2, 1953 In 1890-91 Columbia Falls founder Frank Langford decided to name Columbia Falls “Main Street” Nucleus Avenue, to be different from other towns. The issue of changing the name back to something more mundane like “Main Street” was the subject of debate with city council. The name Nucleus Avenue survives today. 60 years ago Dec. 28, 1962 Wilmer Toavs drowned in Hungry Horse Lake, adding to the tragedy of drownings before the holidays in the Flathead. The week before Ken Fraser and Floyd Knoppes drowned while duck hunting when their canoe went into the icy waters of Small’s Slough. Toavs...
Landslide blocks one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
Yesterdays: AAC makes it official — it will build a plant in Columbia Falls
70 years ago Dec. 19, 1952 The Anaconda Aluminum Co. formally announced it would start building a $45 million aluminum smelter near Teakettle Mountain in 1953. The plant would use power from the Hungry Horse Dam and would employ about 480 workers. Meanwhile Hungry Horse Dam construction was winding up. 60 years ago Dec. 21, 1962 Flathead Electric Co-op was bringing nuclear power to Flathead County — sort of. The co-op had agreed to purchase 3.2 megawatts of power from the Hanford Nuclear Power plant that was under construction in Washington state. 50 years ago Dec. 21, 1972 Mrs. Tynee Olson announced the sale of Columbia Falls Lumber...
Edwin Gilk, 95
Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on Dec. 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
453
Followers
790
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0