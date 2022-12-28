Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!
Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University. When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See...
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'
"Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori Roloff captioned a family photo in front of the Christmas tree with husband Zach and their three children The Roloffs are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five! Over the holiday weekend, Tori Roloff shared some adorable photos from her family's Christmas celebration, featuring husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids: sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3. "Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori captioned photos of the family in their matching red pajamas, as...
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said his role as Scut Farkus caused strangers to pick fights with him
"They'd look at me like I kicked their dog. Cause they were like, 'I know that guy's a bad guy,'" Ward said of fans' reaction to seeing him.
Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time
From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. (We have the evidence: We ranked all of 2022's offerings. Yes, all of them.)
CNET
The Best New Christmas Movies on Hallmark
The Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels debuted a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year, offering plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie. Since there's a mound of movies you could watch between these two channels, I'm attempting to feature the...
Mum makes ‘horror’ discovery after looking through branches of her Christmas tree
With now only nine days to go till the big day, many of us will have put up or will be very soon putting up our Christmas trees. The much-loved Christmas tradition is supposed to bring joy to joy to any household and spread Christmas cheer to all. But this...
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
LISTEN: Patrick Mahomes on what gifts he got his kids for Christmas
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sits down with C-Dot for his weekly conversation to talk about the win over Seattle plus what Christmas was like for him & his family.
Here’s Why Justin Hartley Refuses to Take Down His Holiday Decor After Christmas
'The Noel Diary' star Justin Hartley doesn't like taking down his holiday decorations. So, he found a foolproof solution. Find out more here.
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Emotional Christmas Song She Wrote After Her Divorce: Watch
Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance on the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, it wasn’t all festive and cheerful, as she sang her heartbreaking ballad, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know).” The song was featured on Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she penned it following her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2020.
Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods
Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
Dog Refuses to Act 'Cute' and Trashes Christmas Lights in Funny Clip
"He just shouting 'I LOVE YOUR LIGHTS!!" one user said.
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
Popculture
Christmas Movies to Watch Without the Kids
Christmas movies have become a beloved part of the holiday season for their wonderment and joy, and ability to help cultivate a comforting seasonal feeling. However, there are some that you would not want the kids to see. While films like Elf and Home Alone are great for families gathering around to watch a Christmas movie, sometimes grown-ups want to watch a holiday movie with a little more edge.
Vogue
Dear Fellow Mothers: Do Yourself A Favour And Let Go Of The Idea Of The “Perfect” Christmas
Here is a short and by no means exhaustive list of all the things that will not feature in most people’s Christmases this year: sleigh bells, figgy pudding, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ice skating children with pigtails and matching scarves, good will to all men, gold, frankincense, myrrh, homemade mince pies and a clean house. Most Christmases will instead feature: potatoes, television, socks, booze, bickering, gravy and one or two satsumas. That’s fine. That’s enough.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Christmas Carol “Silent Night”
It’s one of the most emotive Christmas carols. It’s one of the deepest and loveliest, too. It’s “Silent Night.”. But what is the history and meaning of the song beyond its tender qualities? That’s what we’re going to dive into here today. The Song’s...
Reba McEntire Revealed the ‘Fun’ Christmas Tradition She Shares With Son Shelby Blackstock: ‘We Laugh a Lot’
Reba McEntire revealed the Christmas Eve tradition she shares with her son, Shelby Blackstock, that she thinks might leave some people wondering, "What on Earth?"
Jenna Dewan dances while cooking Christmas cookies while sporting red Santa hat
Jenna Dewan danced while making Christmas cookies as she shared her Christmas Day fun with family on Sunday on social media. The 42-year-old actress wore a white T-shirt and blue denim overalls while cooking in the kitchen in a clip shared on Instagram and TikTok. The Step Up star was...
What’s the perfect age to enjoy the wonders of Christmas? | Nancy Eshelman
As of now, I have experienced just about every age. I’ve been an infant and a toddler. (I don’t remember, but I have evidentiary photos.) I was once a kid, a tween (a term that didn’t exist then), a teen and a young adult. I morphed into middle age and then retirement age. Now I’m just old. (Some call it elderly; I hate that word.) My project today, based on a long life, is to determine what’s the best age to experience Christmas.
Comments / 0