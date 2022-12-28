"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...

1 DAY AGO