Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
blackchronicle.com
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
“To start, I want to thank Guaranteed Rate for sponsoring this bowl. We had a great week. The Yellow Jackets were awesome. Hospitality, everything out here in the Valley of the Sun was first class. We had great facilities, great accommodations, and great food. It made a great week. It was awesome.
Gundy upset over question about possible staffing changes
Following a loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made headlines with his comments during a news conference.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, Ohio State OC, details juggling time between Ohio State and Tulsa while preparing for Peach Bowl
Kevin Wilson has the tough task of getting ready for Georgia in the Peach Bowl and worrying about his responsibilities with Tulsa. This was reported on by Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Wilson will be coaching the Golden Hurricane next season and highlighted how it can be challenging to try...
Former Sooner Myles Tease signs with Tulsa Oilers Football
The Tulsa native played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School and was an All-District performer his senior year.
‘We want to bring a title to OKC’: United Football League brings new team to the city
Oklahoma City’s brand new semi-pro football team has high hopes as it prepares to kick off its first season in the spring.
Defending 5A boys champion Tulsa Memorial fends off Roff to win Tournament of Champions opener
By Mike Moguin Tulsa Memorial senior Montae Collins celebrates after helping his team to 46-38 comeback win against Roff on Wednesday afternoon TULSA - No matter what class you are in, there are no lightweights in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, and it was on full display on Wednesday's ...
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
OKC VeloCity
KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC
The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
Comments / 0