ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Kicks Big 12 Play Off With Kansas Road Test

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball officially kicks Big 12 play off on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, with a challenging road test at Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS. The Jayhawks enter the contest 11-1 on the season and ranked No....
STILLWATER, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
PHOENIX, AZ
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC

The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy