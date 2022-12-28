AM Prep-Music

MAUREEN McGOVERN LIVES LARGE DESPITE ALZHEIMER'S

NEW YORK (AP) - Maureen McGovern is laying the groundwork for a children’s album, keeping her voice in shape by singing in warm showers, and constantly listening to music. She also happens to have Alzheimer’s disease. McGovern, who is 73, announced her diagnosis in August and sometimes struggles with vocabulary, but she tells People magazine her mantra is “don’t give up.” McGovern lives in a retirement community in Columbus, Ohio, near her family and friends. She gave up performing publicly, but she will sometimes duet with a jazz pianist who lives at the same community. McGovern says she does not fear dying but she wants to get all she can out of living.

BELL BIV DEVOE, BLACK KEYS WILL PLAY NHL WINTER CLASSIC

BOSTON (AP) - Bell Biv Devoe will sing the national anthem before the 2023 NHL Winter Classic next week. The Black Keys will perform during the first intermission. The Boston Pops will perform throughout the game on a special centerfield stage. The NHL Classic will feature the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins in an outdoor game at Fenway Park on Monday. It will be carried live on TNT.

EXHIBIT ABOUT “ELVIS” FILM WILL OPEN AT GRACELAND

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The costumes worn by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the film “Elvis” will be on display at Graceland next month. Elvis Presley's estate in Memphis, Tennessee, will host an exhibit about the making of the film starting Jan. 8. It will include director Baz Luhrmann's handwritten notes, story boards, drafts of scripts and a short film about researching locations in Memphis and in Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley was born.

SLASH'S GUITARS FEATURED IN NEW BOOK

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Slash’s favorite guitar to play in concert is one he named Jessica. He remembers he was drunk at the time and has no idea why he chose Jessica. Slash and his guitars are the focus of a new coffee-table book that will be published by Gibson next month. It will feature photos of Slash’s guitar collection and stories involving the instruments. “The Collection: Slash” can be pre-ordered at www.Gibson.com.