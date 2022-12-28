AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 1 day ago

MAUREEN McGOVERN LIVES LARGE DESPITE ALZHEIMER'S

NEW YORK (AP) - Maureen McGovern is laying the groundwork for a children’s album, keeping her voice in shape by singing in warm showers, and constantly listening to music. She also happens to have Alzheimer’s disease. McGovern, who is 73, announced her diagnosis in August and sometimes struggles with vocabulary, but she tells People magazine her mantra is “don’t give up.” McGovern lives in a retirement community in Columbus, Ohio, near her family and friends. She gave up performing publicly, but she will sometimes duet with a jazz pianist who lives at the same community. McGovern says she does not fear dying but she wants to get all she can out of living.

BELL BIV DEVOE, BLACK KEYS WILL PLAY NHL WINTER CLASSIC

BOSTON (AP) - Bell Biv Devoe will sing the national anthem before the 2023 NHL Winter Classic next week. The Black Keys will perform during the first intermission. The Boston Pops will perform throughout the game on a special centerfield stage. The NHL Classic will feature the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins in an outdoor game at Fenway Park on Monday. It will be carried live on TNT.

EXHIBIT ABOUT “ELVIS” FILM WILL OPEN AT GRACELAND

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The costumes worn by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the film “Elvis” will be on display at Graceland next month. Elvis Presley's estate in Memphis, Tennessee, will host an exhibit about the making of the film starting Jan. 8. It will include director Baz Luhrmann's handwritten notes, story boards, drafts of scripts and a short film about researching locations in Memphis and in Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley was born.

SLASH'S GUITARS FEATURED IN NEW BOOK

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Slash’s favorite guitar to play in concert is one he named Jessica. He remembers he was drunk at the time and has no idea why he chose Jessica. Slash and his guitars are the focus of a new coffee-table book that will be published by Gibson next month. It will feature photos of Slash’s guitar collection and stories involving the instruments. “The Collection: Slash” can be pre-ordered at www.Gibson.com.

DIEGO CALVA ACTED OUT “BABYLON” ROLE IN HIS APARTMENT FOR FUN LOS ANGELES (AP) - The star of the film “Babylon” loved the part so much that he acted it out in his living room, even when he thought he had lost the role. Diego Calva says he did not hear from director Damien Chazelle for some time, so he figured he lost the part of Manny Torres. Calva says it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he and his roommate would...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
The Guardian

Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
Rolling Stone

Beck and Dave Grohl Roar Through ‘E-Pro’ for Hanukkah

Beck took to the stage for the fifth night of Hanukkah Sessions, roaring through a rendition of “E-Pro” with Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, and the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George. The Hanukkah Sessions, which was launched by Grohl and Kurstin  back in 2020, continues to celebrate the holiday by sharing covers of songs by Jewish artists. This year’s performance was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 at the legendary Largo in Los Angeles and the official videos have been shared throughout the week. Grohl and Beck recently collaborated during an impromptu supergroup during a Victims First benefit concert hosted by...
Rolling Stone

See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada.  “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
Outsider.com

Ian Tyson, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 89

Ian Tyson, the iconic Canadian folk singer best known for his hit song “Four Strong Winds” with Ian & Sylvia, has passed away at age 89. Sylvia Tyson, Ian Tyson’s former spouse, confirmed his passing during an interview with CBC. According to a press release, Tyson was...
