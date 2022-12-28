The Mammoth WVH mastermind previews his next album and makes a strong case for his own selection for guitarist of the year. Following a remarkable run with the release of his debut solo album, Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen is back in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Their plan is to finish the new Mammoth album in January and mix it in February, wrapping up in time for Van Halen and his band to begin a U.S. tour with Alter Bridge in March.

