Guitar World Magazine

The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar

A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen looks back on his mammoth year: “I’m not a guitarist of the year – I’m just a dude”

The Mammoth WVH mastermind previews his next album and makes a strong case for his own selection for guitarist of the year. Following a remarkable run with the release of his debut solo album, Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen is back in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Their plan is to finish the new Mammoth album in January and mix it in February, wrapping up in time for Van Halen and his band to begin a U.S. tour with Alter Bridge in March.
Guitar World Magazine

Remembering the guitarists we lost in 2022

Whether it was pop, rock, blues, punk or metal they were known for, these guitar greats did much to pave the way for today's players. 2022 was a terrific year for the guitar, one that saw thrilling developments in new gear, and players of all musical inclinations push the instrument's boundaries in a variety of exciting new directions.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Guitar World Magazine

Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World

It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news,...
Guitar World Magazine

5 ways to improve your fingerstyle guitar technique

A good, solid fingerstyle technique is important for so many reasons. It can change the way you approach playing the guitar as whole, offer a new tonal palette and be incredibly useful if you ever drop your plectrum mid performance. Many would associate fingerstyle with classical, flamenco or acoustic guitar,...
AL.com

Best of 2022: Nine albums we reckoned with

I have to admit, most of the music I listened to this year was dominated by Cocomelon, the Encanto soundtrack and lullabies. So I relied on my colleagues to put together a list of music that I’m going to be listening to for the rest of the year. What’s...
The Guardian

The best new music to look forward to in 2023

Pop teams up with superproducer Andrew Watt – who’s recently worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Morrissey to Elton John – and promises “music that will beat the shit out of you … made the old-fashioned way”. Contributions come from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan.
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Autoweek.com

1981: Ska Musicians Tear Up London in Vintage GM Iron

UPDATE: Terry Hall, singer in The Specials, died last week, and in remembrance, here’s a classic post which featured one of the band’s videos. He starts singing at 1:38. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

