The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar
A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
Wolfgang Van Halen looks back on his mammoth year: “I’m not a guitarist of the year – I’m just a dude”
The Mammoth WVH mastermind previews his next album and makes a strong case for his own selection for guitarist of the year. Following a remarkable run with the release of his debut solo album, Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen is back in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Their plan is to finish the new Mammoth album in January and mix it in February, wrapping up in time for Van Halen and his band to begin a U.S. tour with Alter Bridge in March.
Remembering the guitarists we lost in 2022
Whether it was pop, rock, blues, punk or metal they were known for, these guitar greats did much to pave the way for today's players. 2022 was a terrific year for the guitar, one that saw thrilling developments in new gear, and players of all musical inclinations push the instrument's boundaries in a variety of exciting new directions.
Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Kiss, Pantera, Motley Crue... yep, Hellfest is killing it once again with their 2023 line-up
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World
It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news,...
5 ways to improve your fingerstyle guitar technique
A good, solid fingerstyle technique is important for so many reasons. It can change the way you approach playing the guitar as whole, offer a new tonal palette and be incredibly useful if you ever drop your plectrum mid performance. Many would associate fingerstyle with classical, flamenco or acoustic guitar,...
Best of 2022: Nine albums we reckoned with
I have to admit, most of the music I listened to this year was dominated by Cocomelon, the Encanto soundtrack and lullabies. So I relied on my colleagues to put together a list of music that I’m going to be listening to for the rest of the year. What’s...
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
The best new music to look forward to in 2023
Pop teams up with superproducer Andrew Watt – who’s recently worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Morrissey to Elton John – and promises “music that will beat the shit out of you … made the old-fashioned way”. Contributions come from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
In 2022 we needed ways to connect with ourselves: thank God for the guitar
N the world of music, two of this year’s seemingly endless losses happened within a fortnight of each other. Both led to outpourings. of appreciation and reminiscence centred on an invention that is heading towards its 100th birthday: the electric guitar, that enduring. symbol of noise, excitement, and the...
Autoweek.com
1981: Ska Musicians Tear Up London in Vintage GM Iron
UPDATE: Terry Hall, singer in The Specials, died last week, and in remembrance, here’s a classic post which featured one of the band’s videos. He starts singing at 1:38. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
