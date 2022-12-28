ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors

Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
The Hockey Writers

2023 WJC Day 3 Preview

Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
Reuters

Analysis-Chinese airlines primed to take advantage of border opening

SYDNEY/BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts say, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 23-29, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
WWD

Meet ISTO, the Portuguese Brand Pushing Sustainability With ‘Factourism’ and Price Transparency

MILAN — A tour among factories offered to end consumers is one of the implementations setting Portuguese brand ISTO apart when it comes to transparency. Rather than merely talking about its environmental and social commitment, the company came up with the concept of “factourism” to let customers experience first-hand how its products are made.More from WWDTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading CollectionsPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The project adds to initiatives that range from providing price transparency to on-demand production that supports the eco mindset behind the brand, which was launched in 2017...
Sporting News

USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win

The United States put together its most complete effort at the 2023 World Junior Championship on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier dished out two assists in the win. Trey Augustine picked up his second win of the competition in goal, making 18 saves.

