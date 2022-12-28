Read full article on original website
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Three-times Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby will be appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, officials announced on Thursday, one of the country's highest honours.
Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
For the first time since 2019, the Spengler Cup returns to the international stage. The historic tournament hosted in Switzerland is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Six teams from North America and Europe are meeting for six days of competition. Team Canada are technically the reigning champions,...
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rebuilding South Africa are learning international cricket is a "brutal sport" but the players must not shy away from the challenge, batsman Temba Bavuma said in the wake of their second test thrashing in Melbourne.
Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home
SYDNEY/BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts say, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.
Dec. 23-29, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
MILAN — A tour among factories offered to end consumers is one of the implementations setting Portuguese brand ISTO apart when it comes to transparency. Rather than merely talking about its environmental and social commitment, the company came up with the concept of “factourism” to let customers experience first-hand how its products are made.More from WWDTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading CollectionsPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The project adds to initiatives that range from providing price transparency to on-demand production that supports the eco mindset behind the brand, which was launched in 2017...
The United States put together its most complete effort at the 2023 World Junior Championship on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice, Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier dished out two assists in the win. Trey Augustine picked up his second win of the competition in goal, making 18 saves.
