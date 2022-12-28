A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.

