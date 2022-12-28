Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Released From Jail, Issued 'No-Contact' Order In Connection With Recent Arrest
Gervonta Davis was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon and issued a no-contact order in relation to his recent arrest in South Florida. As previously reported by boxingScene.com, Davis was placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon after Parkland (Fla.) police responded to 911 calls of an alleged domestic violence incident in a Parkland residence. Two separate 911 calls—which were revealed by TMZ Sports but which were authenticated by the Broward County Sheriff's Department—revealed a female claiming that she was attacked and that “he’s going to kill me.”
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
David Ortiz's shooter gets 30 years in a Dominican prison, but alleged mastermind is acquitted
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
TMZ.com
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Dom. Violence, 11 Days Before Hector Luis Garcia Fight
Star boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Florida, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... just days before his scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia. According to jail records, the 28-year-old was booked in Broward County on Tuesday on a battery domestic violence charge. He posed for a mug shot -- and the records show as of late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, he was still in police custody.
Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder
The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper
Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of hitting woman, faces domestic violence charge
A woman suffered a small abrasion to her lip after Gervonta Davis allegedly hit her with a "closed hand type slap," according to an incident report.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report
New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis arrested: Latest news on boxing star following domestic violence charge
Note: The following story deals with domestic violence, and may be distressing for some readers. Less than two weeks before he fights Hector Luis Garcia, boxing star Gervonta Davis was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. Davis, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion, was booked into Broward County jail in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gervonta Davis 911 Call Shows Woman Begging For Help
In the audio, she says “he’s going to kill me” as she pleads for someone to come help her. He was just days away from entering the ring in a bout against Hector Luis Garcia, but now, Gervonta Davis is facing serious accusations. The champion boxer was reportedly arrested this week following an alleged domestic violence incident in South Florida. It was an unexpected report, especially considering most have been celebrating the family-friendly holiday.
Young Thug Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Racketeering Case, Agrees to Testify About Drive-By Shooting
A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Upset Of The Year: Hector Luis Garcia Over Chris Colbert
Without a fight scheduled, Hector Luis Garcia remained in the gym at this time last year. The Dominican southpaw hoped he would get the chance to change his career and his life, yet Garcia wasn’t assured of anything, let alone a televised main event. That’s why the little-known Garcia immediately accepted an opportunity to face another undefeated 130-pound contender, Chris Colbert, on about three weeks’ notice early last February.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna’s Lawyer Slams D.L. Hughley’s Take On Rapper’s Plea Deal
Steve Sadow took issue with D.L. Hughley’s analysis of Gunna’s plea deal. Gunna’s decision to cop an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case led to plenty of reactions. Some were initially excited for him to come home while others felt as if he turned on Young Thug.
Report: Star Boxer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge
American professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence, according to reports. Davis, who was arrested and jailed on Tuesday afternoon, is accused of striking a woman on the side of her head with a "closed hand type slap," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report.
