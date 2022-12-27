Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) is a Trending Stock
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this truckload transportation services provider have returned -7% over the past month...
Analysts Expect XSLV To Hit $50
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.22 per unit.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week
Biotech investors live for the day when one of their companies gets an investigational therapy approved. That happy circumstance occurred very recently for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX); as a result, the company's share price blasted almost 46% higher this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So...
Strength Seen in Tesla (TSLA): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Tesla (TSLA) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $121.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 42.1% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Tesla were up for...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn. All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in...
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 in the previous session. Vivint Smart Home has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the -27.4% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -27.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. markets on jobs data. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.34% at 18,342.50, as of 8:10 a.m. IST. Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after weekly...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Barclays (BCS) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Barclays PLC BCS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed at $26.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Why Teladoc Stock Dropped on Friday
Shares of telemedicine pioneer giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) slipped 1.9% through noon ET on Friday, giving back about half of the 4% the stock had gained in Thursday's market rally. This happened despite news that famed growth investor Cathie Wood continues to buy the stock and is even increasing...
