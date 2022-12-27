Read full article on original website
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions this month at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery […] The post Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
From Mary Peltola to Typhoon Merbok: Our top 10 stories of 2022
One of our first most-read stories of the year: “Alaskans are stuck on vacations that won’t end.”. And, one of our last: “Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans.”. The year 2022 started with travel woes and ended with them, too. The world continued to...
CNET
Ghosts of Kennecott: Exploring an Abandoned Copper Mine in Alaska
The washboard gravel road had lost all novelty. Hours now seemed like days, feeling like nearly a week since we'd turned off Alaska Route 10 for this endless bone-jarring, time-distorting road to nowhere. OK, not nowhere, a very specific where. Deep in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park sits the ghost town of Kennecott.
Hotly debated federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale draws only one bid
A controversial auction for rights to drill for oil and gas in the federal waters of Alaska’s Cook Inlet drew only a single bid, according to results released on Friday. Hilcorp Alaska LLC, the dominant oil and gas operator in the Cook Inlet basin, submitted the sole bid in the lease sale held by the […] The post Hotly debated federal Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale draws only one bid appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
mixfmalaska.com
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
(Alaska Beacon) - An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal omnibus budget law has awarded the University of Alaska a plot of land half the size of the state of Rhode Island. The clause begins on page 2,819 of the 4,126-page law and calls for the university to...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 29 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A look back at some of the top Alaska fish stories of 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s military service members are set to get higher pay in...
kinyradio.com
Alaskans For Better Elections highlights majority understanding and utilizing of Ranked Choice Voting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaskans For Better Elections commented on the the Alaska Division of Elections recently released the “cast vote record” from the November General Election, and said that it detailed how well voters used the state’s ranked choice voting ballot. Analysis of the data by...
kinyradio.com
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
kinyradio.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Dept. of Natural Resources Livestock Feed Aid applications accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance for Livestock Producers program through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Funds are available to help commercial livestock farmers in Alaska offset the recent high cost of animal feed. To...
alaskapublic.org
Population survey shows that Alaska’s wood bison herd is healthy and growing
It’s been another good year for Alaska’s wood bison herd. A recent population survey shows that the Lower Innoko and Yukon Rivers herd is healthy and growing. The herd was started in 2015 with the transplant of 130 animals from Alberta, Canada. The bison suffered significant losses in 2018 and 2020 due to heavy snows, winter rains and late springs, but better weather over the last two years has seen a rebound with record and near-record calf production.
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
alaskasnewssource.com
A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023. Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday marks the end of 2022 and that milestone often comes with revelry and celebrations of the coming year. Just be aware that there will be a large and vigorous low loaded with moisture moving in as the evening gets underway. Winter weather advisories for rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet and strong winds will impact most of southcentral, the north gulf coast and southeast Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Alaskan disaster events a frequent occurrence during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fourteen State disasters and six federal disasters were declared in Alaska during 2022. The State of Alaska has averaged approximately four disaster events per year going back to 1978. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been very busy responding to disasters and managing disaster recovery programs.
