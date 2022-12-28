Read full article on original website
Related
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
Martina Navratilova on Noami Osaka: ‘Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else’
Martina Navratilova believes the former world No. 1 has stretched herself too thin.
tennismajors.com
Swiatek’s tribute to predecessor Barty: ‘Ash inspired me to work harder’
After playing and losing the World Tennis League final in Dubai with the Kites, Iga Swiatek is in Brisbane to play another team competition, the United Cup. After an exceptional year in 2022 in which she became world No 1 and won two more Grand Slam titles, all the counters are reset on the eve of the start of the 2023 season.
Temba Bavuma attributes South Africa's batting problems to his lack of big tons
"I've been guilty of that in my Test career, and that's something that I'd really like to change"
‘I need to show myself I’m in the right place’, admits self-doubting world number one Iga Swiatek
The Polish ace says she’s ‘super proud’ of herself but still has a lot to prove as world number one
tennismajors.com
The quotes of 2022, episode 13 – Nadal: “If you are not surprised to win 14 Roland-Garros, it is because you are super arrogant”
From hell to heaven, in three weeks. On May 12, against Denis Shapovalov in Rome, Rafael Nadal showed a face dejected as never before on court because of the resurgence of Müller-Weiss syndrome which affects his left foot. On June 5, the Spaniard won Roland-Garros. Once again. I had...
racer.com
Verstappen wants to see racing talent more widely acknowledged
Max Verstappen believes the high skill level of multiple drivers in motorsport doesn’t get acknowledged often enough after facing different rivals in championship battles over the last two years. Lewis Hamilton was Verstappen’s main title opponent in 2021, in a fight that went right to the wire, but then...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0