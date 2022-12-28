Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
CBS Sports
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov added to Bellator 290 after Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero gets scrapped
Bellator 290 has swapped out one title fight for another. Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Elben vs. Anatoly Tokov was added to the Feb. 4 card alongside the cancellation of a light heavyweight title tilt between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Nemkov withdrew from...
CBS Sports
Best of Bellator MMA in 2022: Patricio Pitbull reclaims his title to earn Fighter of the Year honors
This year for Bellator MMA saw potential stars emerge, a decorated champion regain his crown and veterans reach the pinnacle. One combatant was a notch above the rest in 2022, a feeling the fighter is quite familiar with. Patricio Pitbull, considered by many the greatest competitor in Bellator history, was...
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero scrapped from Bellator 290, current champion added to co-main event slot
Bellator 290’s main card has lost a champion but gained another. On February 4th, Fedor Emelianenko will fight for the final time against Ryan Bader. The bout is actually a rematch of their prior encounter at Bellator 214. In their January 2019 fight, ‘Darth’ scored a first-round knockout win over the legend.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Sporting News
Why Alexander Volkanovski won Men's MMA Fighter of the Year in 2022 for Sporting News
In a year filled with unpredictability, where champions fell short and heavy favorites were upended, there was one constant: Alexander Volkanovski. The reigning and defending UFC featherweight champion solidified his spot as The Sporting News Men's MMA Fighter of the Year with a pair of dominant victories as he watched his fellow UFC titleholders either relinquish their championship, or struggle to hang on against the opposition.
Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign
Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
BBC
British MMA: How Leon Edwards and Brendan Loughnane have taken the sport to new levels
Never has British MMA shone as brightly as it has in the past 12 months. January started with only two British fighters, in Michael Bisping and Liam McGeary, having won world titles in major promotions. But that total has been doubled inside a year. Birmingham's Leon Edwards, 31, claimed gold...
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
“That could have been me,” John Dodson reflects on Henry Cejudo winning the flyweight title after he left the UFC
John Dodson is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best in the world in his weight class. The TUF 14 winner will return to action at Rizin 40 to help launch the promotion’s flyweight division when he takes on Hideo Tokoro. The New Year’s Eve bout will be a homecoming of sorts for ‘Magic,’ who first fought in Japan back in 2004.
ng-sportingnews.com
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Still on Board For Cross-Promotional Clash With Kayla Harrison: ‘We Can Do It in Bellator’
Cris Cyborg is still on board for a cross-promotional class with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison. While Cyborg continues to reign supreme as the Bellator featherweight champion, Harrison is learning to cope with the first setback of her mixed martial arts career. Stepping into her third-straight PFL championship bout in November, Harrison fell short of the trifecta, losing to division rival Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision. Discussing her thoughts on Harrison’s first loss with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive, Cyborg said:
Sean Strickland scolds fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland is scolding fighters for paying tribute to UFC legend Stephan Bonnar. UFC Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar passed away Thursday, December 22nd at the age of 45. Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea Brown and one son, Griffin Brandon. Bonnar (15-9 MMA) died from ‘presumed heart complications...
overtimeheroics.net
Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship Breakdown
There are only a few days remaining before 2022 belongs to the history books. Even though the UFC will be out of action until the night of Jan. 14, a longtime favorite of the promotion’s subscription-based streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, rings in the new year in grand style this Saturday.
gamblingnews.com
Patricio Pitbull vs Kleber Koike Erbst Bellator MMA vs Rizin Odds, Time, and Prediction
Saturday, December 31, 2022, is when the best fighters from Bellator MMA will go toe-to-toe with the best fighters from Rizin at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The headliner fight is a featherweight duel between Patricio Pitbull (Bellator MMA) and Kleber Koike Erbst (Rizin). Patricio Pitbull vs Kleber Koike...
MMAmania.com
‘Annoyed’ Henry Cejudo reveals latest roadblock in UFC title booking against ‘chump’ Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend his bantamweight title against former champion Henry Cejudo at some point in March, but as of this writing, “Funk Master” has yet to sign the contract, leading other top contenders like Sean O’Malley to grow impatient. That’s according to “Triple C.”...
Comments / 0