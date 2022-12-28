ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight

Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE

It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
MMA Fighting

RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’

Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Sporting News

Why Alexander Volkanovski won Men's MMA Fighter of the Year in 2022 for Sporting News

In a year filled with unpredictability, where champions fell short and heavy favorites were upended, there was one constant: Alexander Volkanovski. The reigning and defending UFC featherweight champion solidified his spot as The Sporting News Men's MMA Fighter of the Year with a pair of dominant victories as he watched his fellow UFC titleholders either relinquish their championship, or struggle to hang on against the opposition.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign

Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
News Breaking LIVE

UFC Legend Dies

Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
ng-sportingnews.com

RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC

Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Still on Board For Cross-Promotional Clash With Kayla Harrison: ‘We Can Do It in Bellator’

Cris Cyborg is still on board for a cross-promotional class with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison. While Cyborg continues to reign supreme as the Bellator featherweight champion, Harrison is learning to cope with the first setback of her mixed martial arts career. Stepping into her third-straight PFL championship bout in November, Harrison fell short of the trifecta, losing to division rival Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision. Discussing her thoughts on Harrison’s first loss with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive, Cyborg said:
overtimeheroics.net

Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship Breakdown

There are only a few days remaining before 2022 belongs to the history books. Even though the UFC will be out of action until the night of Jan. 14, a longtime favorite of the promotion’s subscription-based streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, rings in the new year in grand style this Saturday.
gamblingnews.com

Patricio Pitbull vs Kleber Koike Erbst Bellator MMA vs Rizin Odds, Time, and Prediction

Saturday, December 31, 2022, is when the best fighters from Bellator MMA will go toe-to-toe with the best fighters from Rizin at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The headliner fight is a featherweight duel between Patricio Pitbull (Bellator MMA) and Kleber Koike Erbst (Rizin). Patricio Pitbull vs Kleber Koike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy