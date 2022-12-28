Read full article on original website
Pup behind viral 'doge' meme diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease, owner says
The furry face behind one of the internet's most enduring memes isn't doing well. The owner of Kabosu, the shiba inu famous for the "doge" meme that swept the internet in the 2010s, shared the sad news with fans during the holidays. On Christmas Day, Japanese kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato...
See how syphilis ravaged a woman’s face 500 years ago, in an artistic interpretation
A facial approximation of an Icelandic woman shows that she suffered from syphilis during her lifetime about 500 years ago.
My little boy’s screams will always haunt me after Strep A infection – all mums need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy battled Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as thrush. George Higham, 5, was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Lincolnshire, in August after his mum, Jenna, noticed something was seriously wrong. His GP had already diagnosed the George with thrush, but Jenna, 24,...
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
15 Famous People Who Allegedly Died of Food Poisoning
If you’ve ever come down with a case of food poisoning (and who hasn’t?), then you already know that it’s no joke. Getting food poisoning can be an absolutely miserable experience – and it’s actually killed some of history’s most prominent people. Food poisoning, also called foodborne illness, is the result of eating food that’s […]
Korean tourist dies from brain-eating parasite after Thailand trip
A Korean man in his 50s, who recently returned from a trip to Thailand, has been killed by a brain-eating parasite, according to the health authorities in South Korea. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced that it has recorded the first ever case of Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as a “brain-eating amoeba”, after the single-celled organism caused the death of a South Korean traveler who returned home after spending four months in Thailand. Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as a “brain-eating amoeba”, is a species of the genus Naegleria and causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).
