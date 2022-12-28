ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top sports stories of 2022 | ECSU volleyball, women's basketball make CIAA runs

By From staff reports
 1 day ago

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball and volleyball teams saw success at the CIAA level this past year.

In the spring, ECSU women’s basketball made it to the CIAA Tournament championship after finishing second in the conference during the 2021-22 regular season and in the fall, the volleyball team was crowned CIAA champions.

Their respective runs are the No. 4 sports story of 2022.

The 2021-22 women’s basketball team made strides under the direction of first-year head coach Tynesha Lewis, who was hired in 2020 but didn’t have a 2020-21 season to coach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Vikings went 19-6 in the regular season with an 11-5 record for second place. They defeated Claflin in the conference quarterfinal and Virginia State in the semifinal in Baltimore, Md., before losing to Lincoln (Pa.) 67-52 in the championship on February 26.

ECSU’s championship loss had them just miss an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II tournament.

The volleyball team, however, did make it that far for their fall 2022 season.

ECSU, head coached by David Brooks, finished the regular season 23-8 and a 16-1 CIAA record with a 12-game winning streak in the midst of it.

They split the regular season with Shaw as ECSU won a five-set match at home after losing the first two sets for their ninth straight match win before losing their winning streak at Shaw a couple weeks later.

ECSU would get the No. 2 seed of the CIAA tournament and win the rubber match against No. 1 Shaw in the CIAA title match in four sets on November 12 in Salem, Virginia.

It was the program’s first conference championship since 2008.

The Lady Vikings were the No. 8 seed in their NCAA Division II tournament region where they faced No. 1 Gannon in Erie, Pennsylvania, in the first round. Gannon swept ECSU in that first round on November 18.

