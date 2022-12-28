Peloisi attack may have ben 'scared straight' moment

To just about everyone’s relief, we had a surprisingly uneventful midterm election. I voted early, but when I drove by polls on Election Day, it was business as usual. Maybe fears of intimidation at the polls were overblown, or maybe we just scared ourselves straight.

“Scared Straight” was a riveting 1978 documentary about 17 juvenile delinquents who visited Rahway Prison in New Jersey where they were schooled mercilessly by hardened criminals. All but one of the 17 turned their life around.

Those who walk prison-free are schooled by headlines, and a 24-hour news cycle that never rests. It’s not the tough-love approach practiced at Rahway, but the same principle applies: bad news begets more bad news until someone, or more likely whole societies, change their ways.

I’m wondering, perhaps naively, if the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was the event that scared us straight. There were typical catcalls from the deranged political peanut gallery, but this time, they were flushed out more than usual and roundly condemned. That response, even if temporary, was refreshing. Maybe it’ll catch on.

JIM NEWTON

Itasca, Illinois

Which drives invention: Necessity or imagination?

We’ve often heard and/or said “Necessity is the mother of invention.” However, George Macaulay Trevelyan wrote that “disinterested intellectual curiosity is the lifeblood of real civilization.” And Carl Jung wrote to this effect: “The debt we owe to the free play of the imagination is incalculable.”

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City