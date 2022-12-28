ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Peloisi attack may have ben 'scared straight' moment

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 1 day ago

To just about everyone’s relief, we had a surprisingly uneventful midterm election. I voted early, but when I drove by polls on Election Day, it was business as usual. Maybe fears of intimidation at the polls were overblown, or maybe we just scared ourselves straight.

“Scared Straight” was a riveting 1978 documentary about 17 juvenile delinquents who visited Rahway Prison in New Jersey where they were schooled mercilessly by hardened criminals. All but one of the 17 turned their life around.

Those who walk prison-free are schooled by headlines, and a 24-hour news cycle that never rests. It’s not the tough-love approach practiced at Rahway, but the same principle applies: bad news begets more bad news until someone, or more likely whole societies, change their ways.

I’m wondering, perhaps naively, if the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was the event that scared us straight. There were typical catcalls from the deranged political peanut gallery, but this time, they were flushed out more than usual and roundly condemned. That response, even if temporary, was refreshing. Maybe it’ll catch on.

JIM NEWTON

Itasca, Illinois

Which drives invention: Necessity or imagination?

We’ve often heard and/or said “Necessity is the mother of invention.” However, George Macaulay Trevelyan wrote that “disinterested intellectual curiosity is the lifeblood of real civilization.” And Carl Jung wrote to this effect: “The debt we owe to the free play of the imagination is incalculable.”

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City

Comments / 0

allthatsinteresting.com

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War

Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Bishop as GOP's new star bad news for N.C.

Almost everything North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop does seems to be about attention. Running television ads that depict Democrats as inflatable clowns. Mocking women at congressional hearings. Publicly blasting the “jihad media.” It’s offensive, disgraceful and unbecoming of a member of Congress, and so far it has not made him into the kind of political star he seemingly wants to be. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Collider

From 'Hearts and Minds' to 'Why We Fight': 10 Must-See American War Documentaries

When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.
The Daily Advance

GOP's ISL theory would destroy democracy

In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-drawn congressional district maps constituted illegal gerrymandering, and the justices struck down the politically partisan maps. Not to be dissuaded in their diligent attempts to destroy democracy, the Republican party has now come up with a new tactic to obtain limitless power, filing suit in a case known as Moore v. Harper. The case seeks to remove democratic voting, and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Advance

Letter: Border chaos example A of Biden's disastrous administration

How can Joe Biden and his entire administration be so incompetent? Yet, there are columnists in this paper who continue to defend him. How does one defend the indefensible? Obviously, every one of his personnel selections was made based on identity politics. Biden’s entire administration was chosen solely because of their identity and not based on their expertise in the specific field for which they were appointed. A good example is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Have you ever seen America with the problems we have today, all of which are self-inflicted by...
INDIANA STATE
The Daily Advance

Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse

Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Advance

Tom Campbell: Hymn highlights juxtapositions, also hope

I’ve been attending too many funerals of friends lately, perhaps a further sign of my advancing age. They are especially sad during holidays, but in one recent memorial service the congregation sang a hymn that has been nagging at me ever since. It’s a recent addition to our hymnbooks by modern standards, written in 1986. The title is “Hymn of Promise” and it has a beautiful melody, but also words of hope for us. The opening sentence of the last verse is what has repeatedly...
The Daily Advance

Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said much about Ukraine, at least not recently. He is probably trying to figure out how to side with the hard right in his party that loves Vladimir Putin without alienating voters who know the Russian president is a brute. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to a joint session of Congress received multiple standing ovations for his insistence that funding Ukraine’s defense is not charity, but an investment in security and freedom, much like the one FDR...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: Another cancellation is looming for Donald Trump

“TRUMP IN TROUBLE” That’s the headline over a USA Today story reporting that in their latest poll, only 31% of Republicans want Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024, while 61% prefer someone else. By 58 to 33, GOP voters favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the ex-president, and in a national rematch of the 2020 race, Trump loses to President Biden by 7.8 percentage points (the margin between them two years ago was 4.4% of the popular vote). ...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily Advance

Byron York: Most Americans don't know how bad the border crisis is

This week could mark the most consequential development on the U.S.-Mexico border since January 2021, when President Joe Biden essentially opened the nation’s doors to millions of illegal border crossers. Depending on how court fights turn out, Title 42, the Trump-era measure that allows the U.S. government to quickly return illegal crossers to Mexico on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID, will likely soon expire. After that, officials expect a flood of illegal crossers, all coming into the United States confident that they, like hundreds of thousands before them just this year, will be allowed to stay. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Advance

Column: When Jesus was born 'unto you,' that meant us, too

The most-quoted verse during the Christmas season was written by Luke. Though we may be quite separated by the centuries between us, we would do well to remember there was a bit of a gap between Luke and Jesus, too. Most likely, Luke never saw Jesus in the flesh. His life was changed by the body of Christ that introduced him to the life and teachings of Jesus, but Luke never laid eyes on Jesus Himself. Luke got all of his information either through divine...
