This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022
(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania
When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Pennsylvania. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Pennsylvania. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Lacey Lange spelling and pronunciation lesson
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have gone back to the basics: gas prices, PennDOT, and the turnpike. One caller has some ideas for our New Year's resolution. But we begin with a spelling lesson. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed over $2.3B from scratch-offs, record jackpots seen
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery made off well in 2022, but so did a lot of Pennsylvanians who played in the drawings and scratch-offs. The year started strong for Pennsylvanians when a Chester County man won $1M at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and became the “Powerball First Millionaire […]
Pa. Googled ‘cowboy caviar,’ ‘pickleball,’ among other things the most in 2022 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business.
Pennsylvania will see a gas tax increase in 2023
Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January 1st. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then
Monkey crash, new warehouses, QB’s death, more: PennLive’s most-read stories in 2022
With the year winding down, we are taking a look back at the top news of 2020. As is often the case, the most shocking, tragic and/or weird headlines attracted the most attention. As more and more warehouses are built in central Pennsylvania, updates on those have been popular, too.
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
butlerradio.com
State Officials Seeing Results From “Don’t Gamble With Kids” Campaign
State officials say an awareness campaign that launched earlier this year has led to more calls about parents leaving children in cars while they gamble. The “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign started in November following reports that adults were leaving children in vehicles while they gambled in casinos.
abc27.com
Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year
(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
FOX43.com
Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
