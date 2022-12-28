ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
WBRE

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
WTAJ

What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022

(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania

When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
NorthcentralPA.com

Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Pennsylvania. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Pennsylvania. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Lacey Lange spelling and pronunciation lesson

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have gone back to the basics: gas prices, PennDOT, and the turnpike. One caller has some ideas for our New Year's resolution. But we begin with a spelling lesson. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
CBS Pittsburgh

Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business. 
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
abc27 News

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year

(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
FOX43.com

Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
